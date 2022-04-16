FRANKLINVILLE — Great Lakes Cheese Co. will break ground on its new $500 million state-of-the-art cheese plant on April 28.
The 200-acre cornfield Great Lakes Cheese purchased last year from Jason Schwab of Freedom is already being transformed into a construction site as bulldozers remove topsoil and level the area for the 846,000-square-foot plant.
Roads of crushed stone have been constructed from Route 16 onto the site, and power poles and initial drainage lines are being installed. By this summer, up to 450 construction workers — an average of 200 at any one time — will be working at the site.
No digging will begin before the firm obtains two permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for air quality and wastewater discharge.
More than 200 local, state and national officials including Gov. Kathy Hochul have been invited to the groundbreaking at 1958 Integrity Way. The governor has not yet indicated if she will attend. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball and Environmental Commissioner Basil Seggos have confirmed they plan to attend, along with state economic development officials.
Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, said it’s surprising how fast the site has been transformed. The IDA helped spearhead the project after a planned expansion in Allegany County was called off by Great Lakes Cheese due to siting problems.
“They have already moved a lot of dirt,” Wiktor said Friday. “You will see work pick up quickly when they get their permits.”
The new plant, once operational in the first quarter of 2024, will employ the 230 current employees at the company’s Cuba plant plus more than 200 new workers. The company will double its daily purchase of milk from regional dairy farms to 4 million gallons. More than 600 agricultural jobs are tied to the milk that will be purchased by the plant.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature began last summer by committing $450,000 for site studies to show Great Lakes Cheese Co. it was shovel ready. Earlier this year, the Legislature sweetened the pot with $8 million from federal COVID-19 funding to pay to extend Franklinville water and sewer lines to the site.
The New York State Power Authority has agreed to provide low-cost hydropower to the site and the state Department of Transportation has pledged $4 million for Route 16 improvements near the site and for roads on the site.
The IDA last September agreed to an incentive worth more than $153 million to the company over 30 years. The agreement calls for a $23 million sales tax exemption, a $5.6 million mortgage recording tax exemption and $125 million in property tax savings through a payment in lieu of taxes agreement.