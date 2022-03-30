FRANKLINVILLE — State officials announced additional support for the Great Lakes Cheese project on Tuesday, this time for energy.
Gov. Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees has approved economic development awards to 17 companies that will support more than 2,300 jobs — nearly 1,600 newly created — and spur more than $671 million in capital investments. Low-cost power through the statewide ReCharge NY program was allocated to 14 applicants.
“These economic development awards from the New York Power Authority will help attract the nation’s most promising industries to New York State,” Hochul said. “The items approved today by NYPA’s Board of Trustees will add nearly 1,600 new, good-paying jobs to our state workforce, further supercharging our economic comeback as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The approved power allocations of more than 9.3 megawatts of low-cost power under the ReCharge NY program will be directed to 14 companies in the Finger Lakes, Western New York, Mid-Hudson, Capital District, New York City, and on Long Island. The largest allocation is to be sent to Franklinville.
The proposed $515 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant, north of the village on Route 16 and 98, is expected to break ground this spring. Once completed, the plant is expected to employ more than 400 workers — 230 of them new hires, and more than 200 transferred from the existing Cuba facility.
The project received an allocation of 5.37 megawatts — 57% of the power allocations announced Tuesday, and four times the size of the next-largest allocation at Plug Power Inc. in Slingerlands, Albany County.
“ReCharge NY provides clean, reliable, low-cost power to enterprises that call New York their home,” said New York Power Authority Interim President & CEO Justin E. Driscoll. “The power allocations approved under the program at today’s board meeting will strengthen the state’s economy, sparking large-scale community investment and adding to the more than 390,000 jobs already supported through the program.”
ReCharge NY has strengthened New York State’s economy by encouraging companies to retain and create jobs, officials said, while sparking capital investment throughout the state. ReCharge NY offers power contracts up to seven-years. Half of the power — 455 megawatts — is from NYPA’s Niagara and St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt hydroelectric power plants. The remaining power is lower-cost power bought by NYPA on the wholesale market.