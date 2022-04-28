FRANKLINVILLE — More than 200 people attended groundbreaking ceremonies Thursday for the $500 million state-of-the art Great Lakes Cheese Company manufacturing and packaging plant.
A 480,000-square-foot facility will rise on the 200-acre site along Route 98 north of the village of Franklinville. The site has been cleared and drainage is currently ready to be installed.
When completed in early 2024 the facility will begin with packaging operations then cheese making. Work will then wind down at Great Lakes Cheese's Cuba plant, which the new one is to replace.
In addition to the 230 existing employees at the Cuba plant, the new plant will employ another 200 or more workers when fully operational. The new plant will double its milk purchases to 4 million gallons a day and double its output.
Heidi Eller, chairwoman of the board and a second generation of the Epprecht family that founded Great Lakes Cheese, said the new Franklinville plant will be the largest one in the company. Great Lakes Cheese purchased the Cuba plant from Empire Cheese Company in 1993.
It will set up the company, which is partly owned by employees, for long-term success. “There are a lot of employee/owners here today,” Eller said. Cheese from the new plant should begin coming out in late 2024.
It will continue the legacy of her father, Hans Epprecht, who founded the company.
Dan Zagzebski, Great Lakes Cheese president and CEO, said the effort to find a site “hit a few bumps in the road in search of a flat area for a $500 million plant.”
Not only did the site have to be relatively flat, it had to be within reasonable driving distance for the company’s 230 current employees at the Cuba plant, Zagzebski said. Great Lakes Cheese will use the “combination of innovative technology and the best people to make a high quality cheese for our customers,” he said.
Matt Wilkinson, vice president of Great Lakes Cheese, served as master of ceremonies for the groundbreaking.
“We looked at 100 different locations” for the plant in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties “in order to allow those employees to continue to live in this area.” The search started in February 2019. The Cattaraugus County site did not come into play until June 2021.
Wilkinson deadpanned: “I never thought it would be so hard to find a spot to spend $500 million.”
Wilkinson credited Freedom dairy farmer Jason Schwab, who owned the property, for coming forward to offer the property after a land deal in Allegany County fell through.
“The person who came through for us was Jason Schwab,” Wilkinson said. The land wasn’t available two years ago when sites were first being considered. Cody Sprague also sold land for the plant.
Wilkinson also cited Paul Wagner and Jim Lempke of the Ischua Valley Country Club, which allowed an easement across its property to Ischua Creek for the discharge of treated water. “Without them, the project would not have happened,” he said.
New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said Thursday was “a great day for hundreds of New York dairy farmers” whose milk will be going to a new plant of a world-class cheesemaker.
Ball, who helped shepherd the project through other state departments, said Empire State Development provided a $3.7 million grant and up to $14.6 million in NYS Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits for creating 215 new jobs. In addition, he said, the New York Power Authority has agreed to provide 5.3 megawatts of low-cost power to the plant.
The new “legacy” plant for the state will help keep New York dairy farmers viable for a long time, Ball said.
State Sen. George Borrello, who helped guide company officials through a maze of state regulatory agencies, credited the Epprecht family for never saying the project was impossible. “There was a lot of uncertainty,” he added.
Borrello thanked Corey Wiktor of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, who helped keep the project on track, and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, who pushed the project, as well as Gov. Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development Acting Commissioner Hope Knight.
“We set aside politics," Borrello said. "We kept it here.”
Giglio added the area “is extremely fortunate. The Epprecht family, this management team are exceptional.” The project, he said, “has been a true cooperative” endeavor.
“The Cattaraugus County Legislature came up big when we needed them,” Gioglio explained. County lawmakers spent $450,000 to show that the site was shovel-ready and another $8 million to pay for water and sewer lines from Franklinville to the new plant.
“The people who work in Cuba sold us on how good a company it is,” Giglio said. He added: “We saved 32,000 cows their jobs.”
Wiktor of the IDA said the Great Lakes Cheese project “is the largest private development the IDA has participated in.
Not only is it “a shot in the arm for dairy farmers, but the economic development numbers are mind-boggling,” Wiktor said. The IDA granted Great Lakes Cheese $23 million in sales tax exemptions, a $125 million savings in property taxes from a payment in lieu of taxes over 30 years and $5.6 million mortgage tax fee exemption.
The $153 million package is expected to generate more than $350 million in economic benefits a year.
The last speaker, Cuba plant manager Ryan Brickner, who will also manage the new plant, said employees had converted billions of gallons of milk into cheese in the last 30 years.
“We’re going to need to double our workforce,” Brickner said. Some existing employees will help train new employees.
Wilkinson said in order to hire more than 200 new employees, the company will be looking for family referrals and other sources to help identify where to find new employees. The company’s jobs website is jobs.greatlakescheese.com.
Great Lakes Cheese is an award-winning manufacturer and the nation’s largest natural cheese packager. It has plants in Ohio, New York, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and one under construction in Texas.