RANDOLPH — The Randolph Academy has appointed Theresa L. Gray as its director of curriculum and instruction.
Gray joins Randolph Academy having most recently served as Assistant Superintendent of Schools with the Dunkirk City School District, where she oversaw all aspects of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the district.
Gray also served as School Improvement Coordinator with Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES for 17 years and has adjunct teaching experience with Canisius College. She began her career as a tenured middle school social studies teacher within the Kenmore-Tonawanda District.
“Theresa’s background is extensive and diverse,” said Randolph Academy Superintendent Lori DeCarlo. “We’re very pleased to be adding someone with her depth of administrative and teaching experience to our team.”
In her new role, Gray will plan, implement and manage the curriculum, instruction, assessment and programs for the district to improve student achievement. She will also plan, implement and manage teacher evaluation; prepare, submit and oversee all consolidated and federal grants; and advise the superintendent and campus principals on a variety of matters, among many other duties.
“I’m excited and honored to be joining the Randolph Academy team,” Gray said. “I’ve admired the work they have done in Restorative Justice for years. Their commitment to non-punitive forms of discipline has created an environment of mutual respect at their schools — ideal for students who are learning to manage their emotions. I’m so pleased to be able to help them continue this important work and help these great kids to succeed.”
Gray holds two master’s degrees, including one in Education Leadership from Canisius College and one in Social Studies Education from the University at Buffalo. She also earned her juris doctorate from the University at Buffalo’s School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College in History. She resides in Hamburg.