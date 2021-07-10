OLEAN — Olean High School is the recipient of a grant to fund a series of workshops during ELA summer school classes to be conducted by award-winning poet Craig Czury.
The grant comes from Poets and Writers, a national organization that offers funding for reading and education opportunities, said Sally Ventura, ELA department chair in Olean. Workshops will be rotated through 8-12 grade level classes and occur once a week.
“It just underscores our commitment to offering a little innovative programming this summer,” she said. “Before COVID, we were so standards driven, and we still are. But personal narrative, the whole English discovered was really important when we were teaching remotely.”
Czury, a creative writing professor at Wilkes University and the author of over 20 books of poetry, will present a series of six intimate letter writing workshops, Ventura explained.
The class will focus on writing a series of letters which are intended to put them in touch with forgotten memories, disconnected places within themselves, unexpressed thoughts about their past or present experiences and even unresolved griefs.
Given the circumstances of the past 16 months, Ventura said one way for our students to best address the ELA learning standards is through creative expression like letter writing and poetry.
“It’s important for kids to be able to articulate their experiences,” she explained. “Kids writing about themselves, about their experiences, and we can meet all the standards within that kind of writing.”
Czury had visited Olean High School before, Ventura said, so his name came up as someone they could contact who could connect with students and make an impression.
“I contacted him, and he’s the one who led us to the Poets and Writers grant,” she added. “Bringing in a guest with a lot of energy is attractive to us and helping kids stay engaged.”
Czury, a native of northeastern Pennsylvania, has been a featured poet at literary festivals around the world for decades, appeared in schools and public service institutions for over 30 years and received several awards.
After the final workshop, Czury will read from his most recent book, “Postcards & Ancient Texts,” a travelogue in postcard form spanning 40 years of his writing, on Aug. 15.
“We will invite kids to share their work as sort of an open-mic section,” Ventura said. “It’ll be great for parents, and I know the teachers will be there, to see the work the kids did.”
Ventura said the ELA department has also started a literary journal at the high school and are encouraging kids to submit to that in order to see their work in print.
In a post-COVID environment, Ventura said having a workshop like this will communicate that things are different now. She said the teachers have come out of the experience with more knowledge in how education can be done and more tools in the tool box.
“This programming says we’re committed to meeting kids’ needs first and foremost,” she added.
As the date approaches, more information on the Aug. 15 poetry reading will become available.