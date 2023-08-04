LITTLE VALLEY — Market beef and dairy steers vied for top honors at the 180th Cattaraugus County Fair on Thursday.
Easton Pence of Randolph claimed the grand champion market beef with Dr. Strange and Josh Graser of East Otto won grand champion dairy steer honors with Boom.
Josh’s grandmother Sue Graser held a wooden grand champion sign next to her grandson’s beef steer and Easton’s father Tim Pence held a similar sign behind his son’s dairy steer.
The 4-H competitors and others with market class animals will bring them to the auction ring Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the annual market class animal auction.
Eric Clayson, the county fair livestock chairman and superintendent of barns, said livestock exhibitors have lined up potential bidders for Saturday’s auction. “They need to be looking at two or three different bidders” to get the best price, he said.
Josh said he expects at least two bidders for his grand champion dairy steer. Easton has also lined up bidders.
Clayson said he expects 26 beef steers, 10 dairy steers, 24 lambs, 10 goats, 54 hogs, 31 turkeys and 34 pairs of chickens will be auctioned at Saturday’s auction.
Bidding will be both in-person and online through petersonauction.com. The website has photos and some video of the animals to be auction. Bidding goes live at 5 p.m. today.
Abbey Luzier, a 4-H educator, said buying local from a 4-H member, “people know they are getting a quality raised animal for their freezer.”
Another 4-H educator, Carrie Busekist, said the 4-H members learn financial management from raising and exhibiting animals.
“It may seem like a lot of money up front (buying an animal at auction), but in the long run it is cheaper than buying all the cuts at the supermarket,” Busekist said. “And it supports these kids’ dreams. Many of them use this money for college” or to buy another animal.
In the Market Beef Steer competition, Easton Pence was first, Wyatt Shields, second; Caden Herman, third; and Kyra Pence was fourth.
In the Dairy Steer competition, Josh Graser was first, Jimmy Graser, second; Daniel Stand, third; and Katelyn Storer, fourth.
In Beef Showmanship competition, Allie Arhart was first, Easton Pence, second; Caden Herman, third; and Grady Steward, fourth.
In the Dairy Steer Showmanship contest, Daniel Stang took first, Allei Greenawalt, second; Josh Graser, third; and Jase Rublee, fourth.
Supreme Bull honors went to Alyssa West of Cattaraugus.
Today’s highlights are the Open Beef Show starting at 9 a.m., and All Breed Horse Show at 10 o’clock.
OTHER RESULTSSheep Grand Champion Market Showman — Quinn Pence
Reserve Champion Market Showman — Jenna Smyczynski
Highly Commendable Showman — Ryder Smith Commendable Showman — Ethan Boutelle
Grand Champion Market Lamb — Quinn Pence
Reserve Champion Market Lamb — Ryder Smith
Highly Commendable Market Lamb — Emily Chapman
Commendable Market Lamb — Jenna Smyczynski
Supreme Ewe — Allie Erhart
Supreme Ram — Luke Schrantz
Reserve Supreme Ewe — Quinn Pence
Reserve Supreme Ram — Natalie Oakes
Supreme Flock: Luke Schrantz
The Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally kicks off at 7:30 tonight, proceeded by a Monster Truck Pit Party at 6 o’clock.
On Saturday, an Open Class Dairy Show will begin at 8 a.m., followed by an All Breeds Horse Show at 10 a.m.
Saturday’s grandstand entertainment is the Monster Mash Truck Rally at 1:30 p.m. and the Big Rig Truck Pull at 6:30 p.m.