ALFRED — The top publication for surveying professionals, Point of Beginning, focused attention on the value of an education through the Alfred State College surveying and geomatics program.
The article highlights Alfred State’s hands-on approach to prepare students and connections to the industry.
“I have had 11 companies contact me in the last three months, most with multiple positions for seven graduates of the BS program,” said Erin Vitale, chair of the civil engineering technology department, while explaining the importance of staying connected with employers ready to hire graduates. Members of the college’s Industrial Advisory Board are very active.
“They come every spring and we tell them about the students’ accomplishments," Vitale said. "(If) we want to make a change to any of the curriculum, we get their input before we make it. And it also gives them (the opportunity) to come to us and say, ‘hey we’re seeing this (trend) in the field, and we think your students should get exposed to this somewhere,’” she says.
Within the Civil Engineering Technology department, Alfred State offers degrees in surveying engineering technology (AAS), surveying and geomatics engineering technology (BS), construction engineering technology (AAS), construction management (BS) and construction supervision (BTech).