GOWANDA — Gowanda’s Historic Hollywood Theater, 39 W. Main St., is looking to show off its restored beauty at several upcoming spring performances.
The Hollywood’s season begins tonight with a tribute show, Grand Illusion, presenting the music of Styx, a rock band at its height in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Other shows include:
On April 21 and 22, the Hollywood and the Tri-County Arts Council will present a wild, adult play called “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at 7:30 p.m.
On April 29, the theater will host a Willie Nelson Tribute show on Willie’s 90th birthday! The show begins at 7 p.m.
On May 6, a Tom Petty Tribute show with some of Western New York’s premier musicians will begin at 7 pm.
On May 27, The band Green River presents a tribute to CCR & John Fogerty. The show begins at 7 p.m.
For ticket prices and information go online to: www.gowandahollywoodtheater.com