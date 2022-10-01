Gowanda veteran, canine helper honored for dedication

Gowanda veteran Dwayne Jensen and his service dog, Beau, are being honored for their dedication to country and community in the national VFW’s #StillServing campaign. Jensen and Beau are shown with Post Commander Miles Malinowski on the grounds of Gowanda’s VFW Post #5007.

GOWANDA — Veteran Dwayne Jensen is being honored for his dedication to country and community in the national Veterans of Foreign War’s #StillServing campaign.

#StillServing recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after their time in the military and, during the month of September, focuses on those who do so with a canine helper. Jensen’s service dog, Beau, is being recognized for National Service Dog Month that celebrates the working dogs who help people gain greater independence.

