The twin daughters of Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and his wife, Ann of Gowanda were among the seniors who graduated from St. Bonaventure University May 15.

Anna Giglio graduated Summa Cum Laude from the School of Business with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. She also received the award for Overall Excellence in Management.

Christina Giglio graduated Magna Cum Laude from the School of Arts & Sciences with a bachelor's degree in Music.

“Anna has been accepted in graduate school at St. Bonaventure to get her master's in business management. She will also be a graduate assistant,” Ann Giglio said.

“Christina is working for St. Bonaventure for the summer.”

Their parents “are are extremely proud of their achievements,” Ann Giglio said.

The twins are the second and third Giglio siblings to graduate from St. Bonaventure. Their brother Joe Giglio is a 2019 graduate.

Joe Giglio graduated Magna Cum Laude, with a bachelor's degree in both History and Professional and Creative Writing, according to his mother. He has been accepted at graduate school at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., and will be working on a master of fine arts degree in creative writing. He will also be a teaching assistant while working on his master's degree.