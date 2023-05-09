Gowanda meeting Thursday on new Valentine Flats trail

GOWANDA — Local officials concerned over a new trail the state Department of Environmental Conservation plans to build at Zoar Valley will hold a public meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Persia Town Hall.
The DEC announced plans earlier this year to build a trail that was compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) in the Valentine Flats area.
Bill Cain, a Gowanda resident who spent 10 summers warning Zoar Valley visitors about dangers on the South Branch of Cattaraugus Creek, is concerned over the DEC plans to build the trail in the Lookout Point area above Valentine Flats.
The South Branch above the Forty Area remains off-limits, but many people still walk up the creek to the popular, but private Big Falls.
Cain has looked at the area where DEC plans to construct the trail this summer. “They’ve cut over 100 trees in there,” he said Tuesday. “You can’t see anything from the trail. The only way you can get a view over the edge is to get close.”
With a more than 200-foot drop to the floor of Valentine Flats, Cain said he’s afraid young people in particular will get off the trail and go inside the 15-foot setback from the cliff.
In the past two years, numerous signs have been posted in the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area warning of the danger of getting close to the edge of the cliffs.
The DEC plans to construct the ADA trail this summer, which will entail closing the Valentine Flats parking area during construction. That will leave the Forty Area on the South Branch as the only access to the flats area and the confluence with Cattaraugus Creek.
“I’ve talked to the DEC, I wrote a letter to Assemblyman (Joseph) Giglio and the mayor,” Cain said. “I think it’s the first step to turning it into a state park.”
Mayor David Smith and Persia Town Supervisor John Walgus plan on attending the meeting, as do fire and rescue officials.
Cain is afraid the trail will include the narrow area that goes to the end of Lookout Point. That would be very dangerous, he explained.
“They (DEC) want to ram this through,” Cain said. “They are under a lot of pressure. What does the state have against people with disabilities?”
Town and village officials and the fire department don’t know what to make of it,” he said. “They are worried about it.”
Cain said he initially thought the trail was a good idea, but after seeing the rough trial, he thinks “people will be tempted to go off the trail. They are not going to have a panoramic view.”
The DEC, Cain said, wants visitors to be both safe and have access. “You can’t have both.”