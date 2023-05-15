Members of the Cattaraugus County Republican Women delivered cookies to several nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the county for Mother’s Day Sunday.
It was the group’s first community service event, said President Ashley Smith. They baked cookies and delivered them over the weekend
Receiving the Mother's Day cookies were mothers and others at: The Olean Pines, Field of Dreams in Allegany, Absolut of Olean, Gowanda Nursing Home, Salamanca Nursing Home, Machias Nursing Home and Randolph Manor.
“This first community service event is the first of many to come,” Smith said.
The membership includes more than 30 local women “who are committed to serving our vulnerable populations such as our elderly and our veterans,” Smith said. “Another Cookie Contribution is planned for Father's Day as well.”
The members involved in the cookie distribution included Connie Wolfinger Sue Quattrone Ginger Schroder Cortney Spittler, Ann Giglio, Kelly Andreano Nicki Zeafla, Julie Smith, Laurie Hunt, Kellie Brisky, Denise Willard, Danielle Wing, Melanie Brown, Crystal Abers and Debora Miller
Anyone interested in joining the group can contact Smith at (716) 353-2942.