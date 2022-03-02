ALBANY — Republican state senators want New Yorkers to submit public comments on proposed green energy plans that include eliminating natural gas service to new buildings.
The senators — George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, among them — said Wednesday the Hochul administration and elected Democrats in Albany want to eliminate reliable, affordable sources of energy.
Natural gas hookups and services, as well as those from propane and heating oil, are vital for New Yorkers, the senators said in a press event, especially in rural communities and during harsh winters.
“Our state’s Democratic leadership has an unrivaled track record of proposing ‘solutions’ that are often far worse than the problem,” Borrello said.
The senators said the state Climate Action Council’s draft scoping plan on energy calls for:
— No new gas service to existing buildings, beginning in 2024;
— No natural gas within newly constructed buildings, beginning in 2024;
— No new natural gas appliances for home heating, cooking, water heating, clothes drying beginning in 2030;
— No gasoline-automobile sales by 2035;
— Installing onsite solar or joining a community renewables program by 2040;
— and installing geothermal heating by 2040.
New Yorkers have through April 30 to submit formal public comments on the proposed energy plan: https://climate.ny.gov/Our-Climate-Act/Draft-Scoping-Plan
Meanwhile, Borrello and his Senate colleagues noted that inflation has caused a 7.5% spike in consumer prices over last year, the highest since 1982. Average gas prices in the state have gone up by more than a dollar per gallon, nearly 40% more than a year ago.
Home heating costs have also increased anywhere from 26% to more than 100%, depending on the region and the type of energy used. A global energy crisis, made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is expected to continue as well.
To help consumers, Senate Republicans propose providing nearly $300 million in energy tax relief by eliminating the 2% gross receipts tax and removing the underlying 18-A Assessment on utility bills.
They want to suspend the state’s gasoline tax and they reject the a proposed carbon tax that they say would raise prices at the pump by 55 cents per gallon and on home heating bills by more than 25%.
For her part, Hochul said Wednesday that the state’s utility regulator has sent letters to all of New York’s major electric and gas utilities requiring them to increase outreach and education efforts on the surge in energy supply prices and the impact it will have on utility bills.
The governor also launched an enhanced campaign to increase relief efforts for low-income customers to access millions of dollars in aid that are available.
“I have directed the Department of Public Service to ensure all the major electric and gas utilities in the state work with customers, and in particular, our most vulnerable residents to protect them from volatile pricing and educate them about resources available to them,” Hochul said.
Hochul’s office said the spikes in energy supply costs “are a painful reminder” that the state remains overly reliant on fossil fuels to meet energy needs.
“This dependence on fossil fuel is contributing to climate change and air pollution, but, as this experience shows, it is also exposing consumers to global commodity price fluctuations,” her press release stated.
Hochul said the state is making investments to diversify energy sources through renewables. Her agenda, announced in her State of the State address last month, includes offshore wind development; a $500 million investment for offshore wind port infrastructure and supply chain; achieving 2 million electrified or electrification-ready homes by 2030; phasing out New York’s dirtiest, polluting power plants; animating the market for new clean energy technologies like green hydrogen; and ensuring green job creation.