Always virtual bystanders in the process on any divisive legislation in Albany, Republicans seethed Friday over attempts by Democrats to redesign handgun licensing measures.
“Only days after the Supreme Court struck down New York’s blatantly unconstitutional concealed carry restrictions, the governor called a one-day ‘extraordinary session’ to supposedly pass a bill to ‘protect’ New Yorkers from the ramifications of the court’s decision," state Sen. George Borrello said in a statement.
The Republican senator from Chautauqua County insisted the "rushed, secretive process" produced a bad bill "that will do nothing to make New Yorkers safer and only provide criminals with a sure-fire guarantee that they can go on a rampage in hospitals, schools and other so-called ‘sensitive places’ without fear that a law-abiding, licensed gun owner will intervene to stop the carnage."
Borrello said the idea that a law designating supermarkets or schools as "gun-free zones" would have deterred recent mass shooters in Buffalo or Uvalde, Texas is "patently absurd."
The senator said a provision in the bill will require business owners to put up signs and place them at the center of the debate, while provisions concerning background checks for ammunition purchases, new rules for storing guns in homes and vehicles, and additional training requirements will further burden law-abiding gun owners.
"Meanwhile, criminals and repeat offenders will remain free to terrorize neighborhoods and roam the streets courtesy of One Party Rule’s disastrous bail and parole ‘reforms,’" Borrello said. "There will be no measurable improvements in public safety until these pro-criminal measures are repealed."
Nick Langworthy, New York state's Republican chairman and candidate for Congress in the 23rd Congressional District, said at the start of Independence Day weekend New Yorkers’ constitutional rights were trampled by the Democrats.
"This bill is a political charade that makes New Yorkers less safe," he said. "Only under the insanity of New York Democrats can you get out of jail free for possessing an illegal firearm, but be targeted by the government for being a law-abiding citizen exercising your constitutional rights."
Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democrat who is also running for the seat in the 23rd, which includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, supports stricter gun-control measures.
"Americans have begged for common-sense gun laws in the wake of Buffalo and Uvalde," he stated on social media after the Supreme Court struck down New York's concealed carry permit requirement that applicants must show "good cause" for their request.
"I served in our military (U.S. Air Force) for 32 years," Della Pia said. "I can say with certainty this ruling is as far as it gets from common-sense."
Borrello also addressed Democrats' proposal to harden abortion and gender expression rights under a constitutional amendment that passed the Senate Friday.
Borrello said, "although unrestricted abortion rights are already codified in state law under the radical Reproductive Health Act passed in 2019, the governor and majorities also jammed into the agenda a measure that would enshrine abortion under the equal protection clause of New York’s Constitution, simply to try to capitalize politically on the recent Supreme Court decision."
The senator said the amendment will potentially force Catholic hospitals and other religiously affiliated organizations to provide abortions and other services that violate their beliefs.