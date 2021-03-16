ALBANY — New York Assembly Republicans introduced a joint resolution to overturn the governor's "arbitrary mandates" that have limited the operation of restaurants and bars throughout the state.
Republican Leader Will Barclay of Pulaski and Assemblyman Ed Ra of Franklin Square, as well as Senate Republicans, called Tuesday for the repeal of two of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders: one which forces restaurants to close early, currently 11 p.m., and another which requires customers to purchase food with any order of an alcoholic beverage.
“The Legislature has always had the ability to roll back any of Gov. Cuomo’s questionable executive orders, but Democrats have refused to take any steps to do so," Barclay said. "It’s time we use some common sense and offer assistance to an industry which suffered so much pain during the pandemic."
Republicans said the governor’s own data seemingly contradicts the need for these executive orders. COVID-19 transmission was traced back to restaurants and bars, per a presentation from the governor in December, in only 1.43% of instances.
The policies have been challenged in court, and in one case a New York State Supreme Court Judge ruled nearly 100 restaurants in Erie County were being incorrectly restricted.
Barclay and his colleagues argue there is no data to support any difference in transmission rates either before or after 11 p.m. Restaurant owners and their counsel have argued these policies arbitrarily harm their establishments.
The New York State Restaurant Association said approximately one in six restaurants statewide have been forced to close because of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown orders. In New York City that number is closer to one in three closures, and approximately 160,000 people working in the restaurant industry have lost their jobs, according to a state comptroller’s report.
BORRELLO CRITICAL OF BUDGET
State Sen. George Borrello, a Republican from Chautauqua County, said the Democrat majorities in Albany seem determined to go on a spending spree in the upcoming budget.
Borrello said the $12.6 billion in unrestricted federal aid that New York is slated to receive from Washington’s latest COVID relief plan "has the potential to be a huge step forward for our economic recovery."
When combined with another $11 billion in federal relief for schools and municipalities, he said these funds are enough to close the state's budget deficits, restore funding for key programs and do so without raising taxes.
“Regrettably, the Democrats in the Majority have apparently viewed these COVID relief funds as a license to go on an unprecedented spending spree," Borrello said Tuesday.
He said their budget proposal increases state spending to a record-breaking $210 billion, 15% over the executive budget. It raises taxes by well over $6 billion on residents and businesses, ignores statutory spending caps, and creates a $2.1 billion fund charged with distributing unemployment monies to people working under the table or engaged in criminal activities, with virtually no verification, the senator said.
"While small businesses struggle to survive and working-class families face an uncertain future, this is a budget we simply cannot afford," Borrello said.
REED URGES ACTION ON ORGAN PROCUREMENT
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed joined a coalition of congressional leaders from the Senate Committee on Finance and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Tuesday in urging the Biden administration to finalize a rule to reform the organ procurement system in the United States.
Reed, R-Corning, is co-chair of the House Diabetes Caucus.
A letter was sent to Acting Health and Human Services Secretary Norris Cochran supporting proposed changes that would streamline getting organs to patients who need them.
The letter comes as the Biden administration has instituted a regulation freeze and agency-wide review of pending rules as a part of the transition process. The congressional members noted that since 2015 an average of more than 12,000 people died each year while waiting for a transplant, or were removed from the waiting list due to becoming too sick to undergo transplantation.
GAO found that the revisions in the final rule would “increase donation rates and organ transplantation rates by replacing the current outcome measures with new transparent, reliable, and objective outcome measures” and increase competition for control of open organ donation service areas.
According to data from HHS, this rule will save more than 7,000 lives every year. These reforms also have urgent implications for health equity, as failures of the current organ donation system disproportionately hurt patients of color, the members noted.