Goo Goo Dolls

John Rzeznik (left) and Robby Takac, founding members of the Goo Goo Dolls, will perform a free concert New Year's Eve at the Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort in Niagara Falls.

 Courtesy of Goo Goo Dolls

NIAGARA FALLS (TNS) — Want to ring in 2023 with one of the biggest bands from Western New York?

The Goo Goo Dolls will play a free New Year’s Eve concert at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls on Dec. 31. The show will begin at 11 p.m. at STIR feature bar, located on the gaming floor on the west side of the resort, and visible from anywhere in the west casino.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social