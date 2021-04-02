OLEAN — During April, the Olean Area Charter for Compassion will be celebrating Golden Rule Day and Earth Day, in partnership with the Olean Public Library.
The Olean Charter will have a library showcase displaying books and materials to highlight the Monday, International Golden Rule Day. In addition, this theme of kindness and compassion will follow the global Charter for Compassion’s Environmental Initiative, which extends the Golden Rule to include caring and stewardship for our environment.
There will also be a fun celebration at the library on April 24 at 11 a.m. for a special event about planting trees. The Charter is donating saplings to families to teach kids about stewardship through the magic and wonder of planting and watching trees grow. There will be activities, crafts, and giveaways.