As the titular anti-heroes of their own film series for several decades, the undisputed kings of the monster movie subgenre are, unsurprisingly, Godzilla and King Kong.
They’ve been everything from symbols of their respective cultures’ values and fears to cheesy children’s entertainment on Saturday mornings to, in recent years, the embodiment of the global issues facing the world today, and they’re ready to meet up again this weekend.
As the fourth installment of the MonsterVerse series by Legendary Entertainment, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is the classic matchup between these two B-movie titans that everyone has been waiting for. Of course, the two of them had met before in earlier film series, but with the advancements in technology and special effects, this version of these monsters is likely to be the definitive one.
How we got to this point is a long, complex journey involving stop-motion puppets, stuntmen in suits and CGI effects that have not aged well despite being praised just a couple decades ago. What has remained true, however, is that people love and root for Kong and Godzilla as if they are pro wrestlers or quarterbacks from rival football teams. But their histories are a lot more important than simply “big monster smash building good,” even though that’s a lot of the fun.
As two of the best and arguably most influential sci-fi/fantasy movies of their eras, 1933’s “King Kong” and 1954’s “Godzilla” sparked the imaginations of moviegoers around the world while also telling cautious stories about man’s hubris during dangerous times. “King Kong” came out during the height of the Great Depression with World War II not far away, and “Godzilla” is an allegory for the nuclear aftermath suffered by post-war Japan.
At the time, both of these films had groundbreaking special effects that not only blew people away with their creativity but terrified them. It was shocking seeing a foot the size of an automobile come down and squish someone running away from a big monster.
As the years went on, the characters themselves and the movies they starred in unfortunately became less impressive and scary and more “so-bad-it’s-good” type of fun. Coincidentally, the pair’s first match up came in what was actually both of their third films, 1962’s “King Kong vs. Godzilla.”
But throughout the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, a combination of trying to go for a broader audience appeal — i.e., make it dumb enough that even a 7-year-old can pay attention — with budgets and special effects getting smaller and less impressive meant the two titans went from symbols of the power of the American and Japanese empires to live-action cartoon characters. The less said about 1986’s “King Kong Lives” and Roland Emmerich’s “Godzilla” from 1998, the better.
However, in the mid-2000s, the CGI technology to do these titans justice finally caught up to the original visions of their presence with the release of 2005’s “King Kong,” the remake of the original 1933 film directed by Peter Jackson. Fresh of his Oscar wins for “The Lord of the Rings,” Jackson was essentially given a blank check to make his version of the movie that inspired him to become a director.
The 2005 film, though far too long at 3 hours 7 minutes, accomplishes convincingly what no other Kong or Godzilla movie had done before: give us a believable creature that looks real and not just stop-motion animation or a guy in a suit. For the first time, Kong could fight the other monsters on Skull Island and look like a real giant gorilla.
About a decade later, a new American production of a Godzilla film was released, harkening back to the terror and awesome spectacle that the first movie had in its time, showing a Godzilla in his biggest and most convincingly real form yet. While 2014’s “Godzilla” was generally liked, audiences did have a problem with the titular titan barely making an appearance and barely fighting on screen.
However, this first film was just the start to something bigger. In 2017, “Kong: Skull Island” was released, giving us one of the biggest depictions of Kong to date, second only in size to the Kong featured in the first match-up with Godzilla. Set during the Vietnam War, this Kong doesn’t leave his home for New York City, instead wreaking havoc on the military invaders and the island’s other creatures.
Godzilla returned again in 2019 with “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” which harkens back to the 1960s and ‘70s films, feeling much more like a cheesy B-movie with the budget of a blockbuster A-movie, something that makes it even more fun.
And now, the two kings of their domain are ready for their heavyweight championship match. Whoever wins, I’m just counting on a fun two hours of giant animals fighting and destroying buildings and looking pretty cool while doing so, especially since they don’t look like guys in suits anymore. Regardless, I’m sure this won’t be the last we see of either of them.