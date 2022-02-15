OLEAN — GOACC officials are announcing the combo of two of their events into one — Home Show plus Sports, Recreation, & Fitness Expo equals the new Health Home Fitness Expo.
This year, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce changed the name to the expo and is expanding into your health and fitness as well as recreational aspirations. Show goers can talk to a number of area experts and learn about home, health, fitness and more — all in one place.
“The sports show was held for 9 years at several different locations as well as different times of the year, the last one during a snowstorm in January 2019 with attendance at the event steadily decreasing," said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO. "Plans for a 2020-2021 show was to bring it to a new month May with the opportunity of showcasing the many different products and services outside in the elements.”
The chamber’s event committee decided in the fall of 2021 to combine the shows. Although both shows have a great market area in Western New York, the decision to combine was to create one big event to help with the vendor’s staffing and promotion budgets.
Past vendors of both shows agree that this show is a ‘consistent winner for us.’ Maple Leaf Contracting of Olean Janet Rippel agrees. “Great show. The event was very organized and well attended. We received great leads and are looking forward to this year’s show!”
“Many doors were opened for us by exhibiting in the show," said Maple Hill Blade's Tim Wright. "This show has been a consistent winner for us.”
Why should you attend this year’s expo? The HHF Expo is designed for homeowners who are in all stages of remodeling, landscaping, and decorating their homes, as well as anyone interested in the latest in fitness, nutrition, health, psychology, workplace wellness and more.
"The exhibitors go to great lengths to provide you with visual, interactive experiences designed to stimulate your creativity and dreams for your home improvement plans," said Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager. "Plus, you have a fantastic opportunity to shop, compare and save all under one roof - in a fun, interactive environment!”
The Health Home and Fitness Expo, presented by GOACC and its 43 Corporate Sponsors, will occur on April 22 from 5 to 9 p.m., April 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, 551 E. State St., Olean.
Additional plans for the expo include demos of dog retrieval, dog obedience, fly fishing to completing a six-hole disc golf course and more outside the center. GOACC staff will be lining up make and takes (free and small fee) for all ages; scheduled DIY demos and more hands-on activities.
“Our 2020 show was going to be the break thru year for the show, in terms of attendance and activities. Bringing the success of Jingle Bell Jubilee with these activities, we are hoping to repeat it at the expo,” said Tim Smith, GOACC board and Expo committee member.
The expo will not have an attendance fee. This was another aspect that was to be implemented in 2020. GOACC will have a basket raffle in the lobby encouraging all attending to take a part in for a nominal fee.
Also, GOACC is working with Four Mile Brewing to have a brew and cider tasting as part of Friday night, and similar themes for past Home Shows will feature free raffles every 30 minutes on Saturday and a Garden Party theme for Sunday.
“With a combination of new products and expert advice from the pros, we believe the Expo will inspire you with countless ideas on enhancing your home's comfort and functionality, as well as discover the services and technologies that are leading in this new era of personalized health and medicine,” said Dreher.
Area businesses are encouraged to make booth reservations as soon as possible. GOACC members will receive discount booth space.
For more information on The Health Home and Fitness Expo or other GOACC events and activities, contact GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or member@oleanny.com.