BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center (BCPAC) will present its opening concert this fall with the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Considered the greatest and most popular big band in the world, the orchestra will swing onto the Bromeley Family Theater stage at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct .17 at the Pitt-Bradford campus.

