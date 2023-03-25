OLEAN — Dozens of girls from across the region spent a day at Jamestown Community College learning all about the many STEM career fields that await them after high school.
The fourth annual Eaton Girls in Manufacturing Day welcomed girls from local school districts and their parents or guardians to take part in the event that included guest speakers, workshops, mini classes and a tour of JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus.
Part of the Cattaraugus-Allegany Dream It Do It program, the Girls in Manufacturing program provides girls an empowering place to learn about advanced manufacturing and an opportunity to learn from local industry professionals.
“Our women in manufacturing are great mentors throughout the year, going out to the schools, being present at these events and helping to do this,” said Evelyn Sabina, CA-DIDI executive director, during her welcome in the Cutco Theater. “You are showing the future leaders of our community that we can do it.”
Sitting in the audience were some new and familiar faces, Sabina said, including members of the Girls in Manufacturing Club, the Soapbox Derby, Young Manufacturers Academy and Dream It Do It 2.0.
“Girls in Manufacturing Day is another example of how everyone comes together in Cattaraugus County for a common mission: To encourage our future community leaders to pursue careers in advanced manufacturing,” Sabina told the Times Herald. “JCC, Eaton, women in manufacturing, area manufacturers, teachers, parents and students all came together to celebrate and realize ‘We can do it!’”
THROUGHOUT the year, girls are introduced to professional women in the area who work for manufacturers. Through tours, clubs, presentations, activities, camps and more, the program is designed to inspire girls 9 to 14 to consider a career in advanced manufacturing.
Jennifer Clarke, Human Resources Manager at Eaton, which sponsors Girls in Manufacturing, said she loves her job, loves her company and loves manufacturing, and wanted to share with the girls in attendance her journey on figuring out what she wanted to do after school.
Clarke, originally from the Milwaukee area, joined Eaton in 2011 as a human resources generalist.
“Take those chances when you have them and learn from all opportunities,” she added. “We’re able to make these opportunities. Things like today, Young Manufacturers Academy, these are experiences you can get to help build toward your career.”
Kathleen Martel, Director of Workforce Development at JCC, is a St. Bonaventure University grad who spent two decades in the engineering department at Dresser-Rand. After helping form what became Dream It Do It, Martel moved into higher education in 2014 where she’s served in JCC’s workforce development department.
Martel said the girls probably don’t know what they want to do for a career, but they will probably find someone who will inspire them along that journey. She said they will come up against many different choices as they get older, and any of them could be the right path.
“We all have had our struggles along the way as we move through life. Don’t forget to take the time to help the next person coming up,” she said. “Be that person who helps someone else get through life.”
Kelly Gerrity graduated from Archbishop Walsh High School and the University of West Georgia before returning home to work at Great Lakes Cheese in 2016, first as a human resource specialist and now as HR Manager.
In her time at Great Lakes Cheese, Gerrity said the company has continued to expand and is relocating to a new facility in Franklinville. She said they will be doubling their workforce and offering many opportunities for girls in various departments.
“When I joined Great lakes Cheese, there was only one other woman on the management team,” she said. “Just in my short time, women now make up 30 percent of the management team.”
AFTER THE morning of speakers, the girls in attendance split into three groups and rotated through workshops on robotics, quality control and machining and robotics with local manufacturers.
“It is so great to see other women inspiring future generations,” said Meredith Anderson, mother of one of the participants. “Every year we have attended Girls In Manufacturing and it has opened the young ladies up to new opportunities. Empowering women to be anything they put their heart to!”
The Art of Manufacturing was a hands-on role-playing activity, where the participants could explore how problem-solving skills are regularly utilized in manufacturing by experimenting with paint samples and collecting data. It was hosted by Kaitlyn Penston of SolEpoxy.
In the robot programming activity, the girls were challenged to write a robot program to pick up and move a ping pong ball, hosted by Tim Griffin, Mechanical Technology instructor at JCC. The girls first heard from Bozena Lukomski, Senior Production Manager from Great Lakes Cheese, about how robots are used for various pick and place operations at the local cheese manufacturing plant.
The teams wrote their own pick-and-place robot code. As the girls tested their programs the first time and watched the robot moving to the points they had taught it, many were heard saying “That’s so cool!” and “This is fun!”
“We can all agree that this Girls in Manufacturing Day gave us all a nice early start towards future success whether or not we choose to further our future towards manufacturing,” said Jadyn Ours, an 8th grader at Olean High School.
“Eaton continues to support events such as Girls in Manufacturing Day to provide children in our community with experiences to learn about exciting career opportunities in manufacturing,” Sabina said. “I didn’t have a lot of these opportunities at such a young age.”