OLEAN — Dozens of girls from across the region spent a day at Jamestown Community College learning all about the many STEM career fields that await them after high school.

The fourth annual Eaton Girls in Manufacturing Day welcomed girls from local school districts and their parents or guardians to take part in the event that included guest speakers, workshops, mini classes and a tour of JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus.

DIDI Girls Jennifer Clarke.jpg

Jennifer Clarke, Human Resources Manager at Eaton, speaks at Girls in Manufacturing Day at Jamestown Community College.

Trending Food Videos

DIDI Girls Group 2.jpg

Area students participate in the annual Girls in Manufacturing Day at Jamestown Community College, presented by Eaton and Cattaraugus-Allegany Dream It Do It.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social