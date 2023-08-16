Gillibrand visits Salamanca, announces legislation to support rural communities

SALAMANCA — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited city officials Wednesday to discuss the challenges Salamanca faces and what can be done to support the city and rural communities like it.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., stood with Salamanca Mayor Sandra Magiera and Sandi Brundage, the youth bureau director and city’s grant administrator, to announce the senator’s Rebuild Rural America Act, legislation that would invest $50 billion in rural economic development, infrastructure, schools, hospitals and small businesses across America.
The bill would address the challenges specific to rural America and make it easier for rural communities to access federal funding and other resources.
“New York’s rural communities face a variety of unique challenges, but too often, the federal government has failed to adequately support them,” Gillibrand said.
The Rebuild Rural America Act would invest $50 billion into rural America to help communities build schools, expand childcare access, catalyze private investment, train workers for in-demand jobs and bolster critical infrastructure.
“If passed, it would allow local leaders to implement programs and ideas they know will best aid their communities, and it would give them the support they need to improve everything from infrastructure and schools to public health facilities and public housing,” Gillibrand said.
Magiera expressed the city’s excitement in welcoming Gillibrand to announce her legislation to revitalize rural economies like Salamanca. She said the city has used previous Rebuild Rural America Act funds to improve childcare, rebuild crumbling infrastructure and push forward the economic development for the area.
“We know the unique situation we have in Salamanca being co-located on a tribal territory,” the mayor said. “Sometimes it seems like we are overlooked for funding we desperately need to make our community better.”
Magiera said the passing of this bill would make Salamanca eligible to apply for, and hopefully receive, much more needed funds for the city and surrounding community.
Gillibrand said it’s important to talk about smaller communities like Salamanca and the role they play in New York state including the healthcare, retail and manufacturing sectors. She said rural municipalities are often sidelined by federal funding that fails to support their unique needs.
“This community is already working hard to spur economic development by working with businesses and community organizations,” the senator said of Salamanca. “You should be recognized for this work, and we want to support you and build on these efforts.”
Brundage said she’s excited about the bill on behalf of the city’s youth bureau as a safe place for hundreds of children to engage with adults in a supervised setting during critical after-school hours and during the summer months. She said local and state funding is limited and often can’t meet the ever-rising costs the city sees each year.
“We have appropriate municipal dollars and obtained grant funds through the 20 years that I’ve been Youth Bureau Director to upgrade and provide safe spaces and recreational opportunities for all our residents,” she said.
New equipment is being installed at two of the city’s seven playgrounds this week, Brundage said, and future plans include renovations to the youth center and the creation of a children’s center in the city.
“Senator Gillibrand’s Rebuild Rural America Act will be a game-changer for us and for all those who provide children’s services across New York state,” she added. “Appropriate childcare is severely limited, especially in rural New York, and funds to provide better access to quality supervised programs and services for children, including the proposed children’s center that will provide meaningful change to the families in Salamanca.”
Gillibrand noted that Salamanca had previously received federal funding through her office for improvements at city hall, and over $7 million was allocated to Cattaraugus County’s multi-use trail projects.
“We have a unique opportunity to improve how the federal government invests in rural areas, and we can make a narrow and inflexible system better by being able to respond to rural communities’ specific needs,” she added.