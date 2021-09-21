WASHINGTON — Sen. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has called on the Biden administration to allow vaccinated Canadians to travel to the U.S. for non-essential travel through all ports of entry.
Gillibrand, the New York Democrat, said the land border closure has placed severe economic strains on the supply chains of New York businesses, hospitals and medical equipment providers that rely on travel across the northern border to stay afloat and produce essential goods and services.
Cross-border families, including those of service members at Fort Drum, are separated by this policy unless they can afford air travel.
The closure and loss of Canadian business costs the U.S. economy $1.5 billion each month and $665 million to $855 million annually in Erie County alone, Gillibrand's office stated.
The senator, along with several of her Democratic colleagues, asked President Biden to lift travel restrictions, create a public plan to reopen land ports of entry to vaccinated Canadians, and appoint an interagency lead to spearhead coordination.
“New York and Canada have a valuable economic partnership that has been deeply affected by travel restrictions put in place to prioritize the health and safety of so many New Yorkers who live along the border," Gillibrand said. "However, the circumstances have changed and it’s time to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to travel safely into the United States across the northern border."
Gillibrand said she was encouraged by Biden’s announcement to ease travel restrictions in the European Union, the United Kingdom and parts of Asia starting in November, and she urged the administration to make reopening the Canadian land border a top priority.
Since March 2020, travel along the U.S.-Canadian border has been severely restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, Gillibrand applauded Canada’s decision to reopen the border to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens, even as the U.S. government extended its ban on non-essential travel from Canada. Gillibrand has been a vocal advocate for safely reopening the U.S.-Canadian border.
Gillibrand joined senators from New Hampshire, Maine, Montana, Michigan and Minnesota — states that all share borders with Canada — in sending a letter urging Biden to open the border to vaccinated travelers.