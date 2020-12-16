WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on Congress to extend the bipartisan paid sick days and family leave provisions, authorized in March under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), in the next COVID relief package.
The provisions are set to expire at the end of this month, in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus that has prompted communities to renew stay at home orders and roll back business and school reopenings.
“The next relief package must include emergency paid leave provisions which have been a critical tool for keeping families safe and slowing the spread of this virus," Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said Wednesday. "As the second wave peaks and with possible renewed shutdowns, millions of workers will be forced, once again, to make impossible choices between caring for their family and earning a paycheck — unless there is a national paid leave program."
Gillibrand said the policy received bipartisan support in the spring as a way to protects jobs as well as the health and safety of workers, while it also helps slow community spread and protects the economy.
"This crisis has shown that paid sick days and family leave is smart policy for the pandemic and our future," she added.
The senator called paid leave one of the most affordable and effective tools to fight the pandemic. Congress passed emergency paid leave in the spring and many Americans called it their top relief policy, she said.
"If Congress lets this protection expire right as we go into the holidays and the peak of the pandemic, it will be a profound failure," said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for All.
While the FFCRA required many employers to provide workers with two weeks of coronavirus-related sick leave at full pay, and up to 12 weeks of family and medical leave to care for family members at two-thirds pay, it is estimated that up to three-quarters of all workers were excluded from receiving these benefits, Gillibrand said.
Yet, despite excluding many workers, the provisions gave 22 million workers nationwide the ability to stay home when they’re sick, helping to slow the spread of coronavirus, she said.
She cited a study in Health Affairs that found the introduction of the paid leave provisions helped reduce COVID infections by about 15,000 cases per day. As COVID-19 cases surge across the country and with paid sick and family leave set to expire, there senator said millions of workers could be forced to decide between their paycheck or the health of their families.
The relief package being negotiated, Gillibrand said, doesn't provide an extension of emergency paid sick day and family leave provisions.
In addition to the extension of current provisions, she is calling on Congress to include the PAID Leave Act. She asserted the legislation would close loopholes that left out millions of workers and provide all employees with 14 emergency paid sick days and 12 weeks emergency paid family and medical leave.
The PAID Leave Act would also permanently enact a paid family and medical leave program and ensure workers can accrue seven paid sick days, she said.