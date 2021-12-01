WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and two other Northeast senators introduced legislation Tuesday that would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to initiate federal milk marketing order hearings within six months, allowing producers and industry to consider and review proposals that could change skim milk pricing.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said under the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act producers who understand market dynamics firsthand will have a voice in formulating any potential changes in calculating the price of Class I milk.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, are also sponsoring the measure.
Gillibrand said the introduction of the bill was a direct result of her Senate Agriculture Subcommittee hearing on modernizing milk pricing and the federal milk marketing order system (FMMO). She said it would pave the way for critical FMMO reform in not just Class I pricing, but potentially other areas of need.
Gillibrand is chair of the Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems and Food Safety.
“When the dairy pricing system isn’t working for farmers, the economic ramifications are felt across the country,” she said in a press release. “Our dairy pricing system is inadequate, out of date and working against producers.”
Gillibrand said the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act “would put the power back in farmers’ hands and bring the industry together to build a system that works for the 21st century dairy farmer.”
Representing the fourth-largest dairy-producing state in the nation, Gillibrand said milk pricing is one of the most complicated economic systems in the country and leaves too many farmers without adequate pay, especially as costs rise and competition intensifies.
Even before the pandemic, she said, dairy farmers were facing the challenges of volatile milk prices, as well as increased competition from non-dairy “milk” products. This has led to a substantial loss of licensed dairy herds — the United States has lost nearly 40,000 dairy herds since 2003.
Gillibrand said the legislation would allow dairy producers and the industry to consider and review proposals that could change Class I skim milk pricing, while also creating the opportunity for hearings to be held on other areas of the federal order system that are in need of reform.
The Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act has been endorsed by the American Farm Bureau Federation, New York Farm Bureau, American Dairy Coalition and Maine Dairy Industry Association.