U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced that $1 billion in emergency supplemental Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding will be available to households this winter.

LIHEAP is a federal program that helps millions of Americans, including over one million New York households, heat their homes and will be especially critical this winter. Home heating bills are expected to be 39 percent higher in parts of upstate New York than last winter.

