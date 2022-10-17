U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced that $1 billion in emergency supplemental Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding will be available to households this winter.
LIHEAP is a federal program that helps millions of Americans, including over one million New York households, heat their homes and will be especially critical this winter. Home heating bills are expected to be 39 percent higher in parts of upstate New York than last winter.
Starting Nov. 1, households in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties can apply for HEAP benefits online at myBenefits.ny.gov.
Applications may also be made with Connecting Communities in Action, 25 Jefferson St., Salamanca, (716) 945-1041, or at the HEAP contact at the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services at (716) 701-3773 (last names A though M) or (716) 701-3774 (last names N through Z).
In Allegany County, HEAP contacts include the Department of Social Services, 7 Court St., Room 127, Belmont, (585) 268-9622, dssmailroom@alleganyco.gov or the Allegany County Office for the Aging or ACCORD Corporation.
"LIHEAP provides a lifeline for thousands of low-income families in Oneida County," Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said. "As winter approaches and the cost of groceries and other essentials remains high, many simply cannot afford to pay exorbitant heating bills."
Earlier this year, Gillibrand called on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to use its statutory authority to ensure that Americans' household energy bills would not be driven up by energy market manipulation in wholesale natural gas and electricity markets.
Last year, she called on the Department of Health and Human Services to address the ongoing energy crisis and ensure families that rely on LIHEAP had the resources they needed to stay warm through the winter.