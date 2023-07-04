Assemblyman Joseph Giglio is encouraged by the reception the Assembly Minority Task Force on School Safety and Security has received since it issued several recommendations in May.
Giglio, a Gowanda Republican, said the task force recommended addressing several issues related to school safety and security including:
• Increasing law enforcement presence at schools.
• Addressing mental health issues in schools.
• Innovative state support for schools safety and security.
• Identifying threats and providing support to at-risk students.
• Hardening infrastructure at schools.
What’s needed most, believes Giglio, a former deputy inspector general for the state Attorney General’s Office and member of the Cattaraugus and Erie County sheriff’s offices, is a statewide clearinghouse of best practices that could be shared with school districts and law enforcement.
That could be accomplished within the Department of Education, he added. “What can we do to better protect students in small and large schools, rural, suburban and city schools? There is not a one size fits all answer.”
While the report wasn’t translated into bill form before the end of the 2023 session, Giglio said much could be accomplished toward the goal of safer schools without any new laws.
Giglio believes the state Department of Education could research best practices and relay the data to school districts.
He believes regional task forces comprised of school officials, mental health professionals, probation and all levels of law enforcement can help put together plans to harden schools as well as policies to address students with mental health issues at an earlier opportunity.
In the long run, Giglio said schools are going to need more counselors and social workers. Training and hiring those professionals will take time.
The assemblyman noted that school shootings often involve students or former students.
Communication is another issue. Often after a school initiates mental health health screening and treatment for a student, the district is not informed of someone being discharged from treatment, he said. “Mental health, law enforcement and school superintendents can’t talk,” Giglio said.
“If a school district refers someone for a mental health issue, no one knows what happened to them afterward,” he said. “There have been cases where kids have gone back to school and caused violence.”
Another big question is intelligence involving school threats and sharing that intelligence, Giglio said. “It goes to intelligence so we know what threats are out there.” Following social media posts of individuals can also be a barometer, but that intelligence needs to be shared, he said.
When it comes to recommendations to make schools more secure, the question of money always comes up. Giglio is proposing to dedicate some of the income from revenue from sports betting to pay for needed upgrades to make schools more secure. School resource officers, security systems and alarms are key components. Security is a 24-7 consideration, he said. The need for safety doesn’t end at school dismissal.
“We don’t want kids going to school being afraid,” Giglio said.
Giglio began working with Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb on the issue of school safety in 2018. He was disappointed in the response to a legislative study.
Giglio has a different feel about this latest effort. People are still talking to him about the issue.
Giglio was co-chairman of the Task Force on School Safety and Security along with Assembly members Doug Smith of Ronkonkoma on Long Island and Mike Reilly of Staten Island. They held five hearings across the state.
“I’ve had positive encouragement from the majority,” Giglio said of Assembly Democrats. “We all want to do good. Everybody wants schools as safe and secure as you can make them. Schools should not be an easy target.”
Giglio said, “This is one of those issues we can work on in a nonpartisan fashion. That’s why I’m so optimistic.”