Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and Assembly Minority Conference members have sent an analysis to the Cuomo administration outlining detrimental impacts closing prison facilities will have on the state and the communities they serve.
A letter sent by members of the Assembly’s Committee on Correction to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Anthony J. Annuci, acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, also emphasized that the governor’s closing procedures have repeatedly fallen outside of the State Correction Law’s 12-month notification requirement.
The Gowanda Republican — the ranking minority member of the Assembly Committee on Correction — and fellow committee members Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, and Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, pointed out in the letter that a notice of requirement is needed under Correction Law Section 79-a; the governor has repeatedly circumvented this measure in the past by placing prison closure language in the state budget.
The Cuomo administration, citing reduced inmate populations, announced in late December that the Gowanda Correctional Facility, the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex in Dannemora and the Watertown Correctional Facility would be closed by March 30.
The state said 500 corrections officers from Gowanda would be transferred to other state prison facilities, while another 140 civilian employees would lose their jobs.
Included with the letter, a white paper analysis, “Prison Closures: Minority Member Report New York State Assembly Correction Committee,” details the ways prison closures have long-reaching, negative impacts on the state. The paper highlights “the devastating job loss and economic injury” prison closures have had on the communities they serve.
“Prison closures are supposed to come with a 12-month notice, and for good reason,” Giglio said. “New York can no longer afford to take major steps backward in relation to public safety or economic prosperity. The impact created by closures comes with an enormous number of consequences.”
Corrections officers who work at these facilities, their families and the residents in the surrounding communities must have the proper amount of time to prepare, Giglio added.
“The governor has reduced a years’ worth of preparation into 60 to 90 days,” he said. “This is both illegal and unfair.”
The GOP members on the Committee on Correction spoke with local businesses, prison staff and union members prior to presenting their findings and concerns.
Some findings covered in the analysis:
• Since 2011, the prison population has declined by more than 22,000 inmates. Yet inmate on staff assaults have increased by 86% and inmate-on-inmate assaults have increased by 81%. Weapons, drugs and other dangerous contraband continue to be smuggled into correctional facilities, contributing to this rise in violence.
• Cuomo has attributed the state’s steady drop in crime as justification for closing prisons. The Republican members of the Committee on Correction, however, maintain that in 2020, New York “saw a dramatic rise in shootings, murders, aggravated assaults, burglaries and auto thefts.”
The assemblymen said they question whether Cuomo and the Democrat majorities’ pursuit of bail reform, Raise the Age — increasing the age limit to 18 in criminally charging teens as adults — and the early release of inmates from jails and prisons are responsible for the prison population reduction.
• Beginning in fiscal year 2021-22, the Department of Corrections will realize some of the savings associated with closing correctional facilities, mostly stemming from reductions in operating expenses related to supervising inmates — the supervision of inmates program has seen a proposed reduction of roughly $19.7 million.
Despite these anticipated savings, the GOP assemblymen said the state has been forced to spend millions in the form of local aid grants and tax credits to help communities near other facilities closed by the Cuomo administration to revitalize their economies.
“The 2014–15 state budget enacted the Economic Transformation Program 2014 (ETP) and gave the Empire State Development Corporation (ESD) responsibility for implementing a $32 million program for the purpose of promoting economic development initiatives in communities affected by the July 2014 closure of the four state facilities,” the analysis states.
Meanwhile, the assemblymen indicate that although the $32 million was appropriated, only a portion of the funds have actually been distributed to communities.