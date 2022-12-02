GOWANDA — Assemblyman Joseph Giglio squinted at the roughly drawn draft map of the proposed 148th Assembly District released Thursday by the state's Independent Redistricting Commission.
Did the small indentation in the northwestern corner of Cattaraugus County include his residence just south of Gowanda in the town of Persia? It was hard to tell from the crude map.
Upon further review and inquiry, Giglio, a Gowanda Republican, said it looks like Persia will remain in the 148th Assembly District, but the towns of Perrysburg and Dayton would become part of the 150th Assembly District represented by Andrew Goodell of Chautauqua County.
The draft map of the proposed 148th District shows the loss of several northern tier towns in Allegany County to the 147th District represented by Assemblyman David DiPietro, R-East Aurora.
Giglio’s district extends further into Steuben County, including the city of Hornell, to make up for the loss of towns in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Proposed bipartisan Assembly maps issued by the commission are just the beginning of a process to overcome judicial objection in June to the 2022 Assembly redistricting plan, Giglio said Friday.
The draft maps issued by the commission were not a surprise to Giglio. It’s all part of a plan to get them rejected so the Democrat-controlled Assembly “can do what they want,” he said.
Courts rejected earlier State Senate and congressional maps drawn by the state legislature as gerrymandering. The Assembly maps were also challenged, but later, and they were not ruled unconstitutional until June when it was too late in the election cycle to change and candidates ran in the old districts. The 2024 election will include the new Assembly districts.
Giglio, who was first elected in a special election in 2005, said the current process is being followed to avoid a lawsuit and a special master being appointed by a judge to draw new lines.
“We’re here because they didn’t follow proper procedures,” he said. “This is their first draft. We have until April to vote on it.”
Extending the 148th Assembly District to Hornell is a good pick as far as Giglio is concerned.
“I’m already representing the small cities of Olean and Salamanca. It’s a good fit," he said.
He recalled an earlier version of the 148th District included a number of Southern Erie County towns.
“I still don’t put too much weight into it yet,” he added.