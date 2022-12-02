Giglio glad to see he's still in 148th Assesmbly District draft

The Independent Redistricting Commission released a draft map Thursday of proposed Assembly Districts including the 148th District in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Steuben counties.

 Independent Redistricting Commission graphic

GOWANDA — Assemblyman Joseph Giglio squinted at the roughly drawn draft map of the proposed 148th Assembly District released Thursday by the state's Independent Redistricting Commission.

Did the small indentation in the northwestern corner of Cattaraugus County include his residence just south of Gowanda in the town of Persia? It was hard to tell from the crude map.

