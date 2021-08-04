Assemblyman Joseph Giglio watched television Tuesday morning as New York Attorney General Letitia James outlined cases of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Giglio, R-Gowanda, who has represented the 148th Assembly District for more than 15 years, is a former investigator with the attorney general’s office.
The “bombshell” report by independent attorneys named by the attorney general outlined a series of allegations from 11 women including a female state trooper on the governor’s protection detail.
Giglio said as these stories of sexual harassment by Cuomo started coming out in the spring, “It was pretty evident what was going on in the executive branch.”
He was referring to the case of Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health policy advisor to Cuomo, who the governor allegedly asked on June 5, 2020, if she had trouble with romantic relationships because she had been sexually assaulted in the past.
“He groomed her, then moved her to Albany,” Giglio said. When she went to Cuomo’s executive staff with her claim of sexual harassment, the report states, she was transferred to another office across the Capitol. It was never referred to the governor’s personnel office.
“It was never investigated,” Giglio said. “Nothing.”
Giglio said this was a “textbook case of sexual harassment.” He added: “You only need one case.”
Regarding Cuomo’s alleged conduct, Giglio said, “That’s what happens when you think you own the state of New York. He went beyond socially being nice to people. There is no forgiveness for what he did.”
Giglio acknowledged James’ comment that she wasn’t referring the case to anyone, but noted the attorney general referenced state and federal laws the governor had violated.
“If it rose to criminal conduct, then someone will have to pick up the case,” Giglio said. Albany police, he said, have a criminal complaint from a state employee who claimed the governor groped her last year at the executive mansion.
“I believe the Albany County district attorney is looking at that,” Giglio said. U.S. attorneys in the Southern District and Northern District could follow up on the attorney general’s report on any federal crimes. “These cases have to be taken up by someone if they rise to criminal charges.”
Giglio said, “My hope is the proper authorities will pick up the report from the attorney general.”
Giglio said he thinks the Assembly Judiciary Committee, which has been conducting a parallel investigation of the governor’s conduct, has enough evidence to present to begin an impeachment of Cuomo.
The Gowanda assemblyman would rather the governor resign instead of face impeachment. “Every investigation has a lifespan. I have to believe if the attorney general had everything she needed, the Assembly Judiciary Committee can’t be far behind.”
The toxic atmosphere in the governor’s office was evidenced by the way the Cuomo’s inner circle were “running around to make sure the governor wasn’t damaged. There’s no way you can leave that culture in place.”
Was Giglio shocked by anything in the attorney general’s report on Cuomo?
“The numbers (of women) are kind of shocking,” Giglio said. “The things they discussed and what he said to people was shocking. There’s no way you can turn your back on these kinds of allegations.”
Giglio added: “The state trooper part is a bombshell too.”
Cuomo allegedly touched the female trooper assigned to his protection detail inappropriately on at least two occasions.
Giglio speculated that Cuomo is “hard-headed guy. He’s held on this long. Maybe in his own mind, he didn’t do these things. I’m hoping he resigns and saves New York a lot of money. Let the civil matters and criminal matters take their course.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, on Tuesday renewed his call for the governor to resign.
“Today’s report ... is confirmation that Gov. Cuomo is guilty of sexual harassment,” the senator said in a statement. “The details in that report are even more disturbing than we could have imagined. The courageous young women who put their careers and reputations on the line in telling their stories are vindicated and have done an important service to our state and to women everywhere.
“Now that the attorney general has conducted the due diligence that the governor himself asked for, he needs to resign immediately,” Borrello said. “If he refuses, the Democrat-led majorities in the Senate and Assembly must demonstrate the leadership this moment demands and begin impeachment proceedings.”
Cattaraugus County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi told the Times Herald his initial reaction in the spring when the sexual harassment allegations became public was that there needed to be a fair and open investigation.
“There has now been a full, fair and fully competent investigation. The results are clear and I believe the governor needs to resign,” Puglisi said.
Based on social media posts and emails from other county Democratic chairs across the state, “There are a fair amount of chairs that are calling for him to resign,” Puglisi said. “I hope he resigns so the state and these women can begin the healing process. For the betterment of New York, he needs to resign.”
Puglisi noted that the state has “a very capable and competent lieutenant governor in Kathy Hochul who can step in on day one and take the reins and run New York in terms of day-to-day business.”
The lieutenant governor, of Buffalo, who has continued to criss-cross the state to promote Cuomo’s programs, issued her own statement in wake of the attorney general’s report. It states:
“Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward.”
Hochul added: “No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps.”
The lieutenant governor, who is next in the line of succession in state government declined further comment, saying, “It would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and New York state’s other U.S. senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, both reiterated earlier calls for the governor to resign.
“As we have said before, the reported actions of the Governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate, and completely unacceptable,” the senators said in a joint statement. “Today’s report ... substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories — and we commend the women for doing so.”