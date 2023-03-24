With the expected parole release Wednesday of Edward Kindt, convicted killer of Salamanca nurse Penny Brown in 1999, state lawmakers voiced their opposition to the New York State Parole Board decision, calling for members to reconsider and pushing for reform.

Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said Kindt’s violent assault and murder of Brown, a respected registered nurse and midwife who was jogging with the family dogs near her home on Mother’s Day, rocked the Southern Tier 24 years ago.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Local & Social