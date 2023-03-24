With the expected parole release Wednesday of Edward Kindt, convicted killer of Salamanca nurse Penny Brown in 1999, state lawmakers voiced their opposition to the New York State Parole Board decision, calling for members to reconsider and pushing for reform.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said Kindt’s violent assault and murder of Brown, a respected registered nurse and midwife who was jogging with the family dogs near her home on Mother’s Day, rocked the Southern Tier 24 years ago.
“Penny Brown’s loss devastated our entire region in 1999,” he said Friday. “She was a daughter, a wife, a mother of two young daughters and a friend to many, helping deliver countless babies for families in the area.”
Giglio asserted that the state parole board is packed with soft-on-crime members appointed by the former governor, Andrew Cuomo, and has become far too lenient. He said violent felons have been released over the last few years, including killers of police officers, rapists and others “who prey on innocent victims like Penny Brown as a result.”
In response, Giglio introduced Assembly Bill 2423, which would require the state parole board to include at least one member who is or was a member of law enforcement and at least one member who is a crime victim or crime victims representative.
“This legislation would give crime victims a voice and allow police officers to provide professional guidance on the possible release of those who commit crimes,” he added.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, penned a letter to the state parole board urging members to reconsider and deny Kindt’s release.
“Edward Kindt’s vicious rape and murder of Penny Brown ... traumatized the community and left her family utterly heartbroken and grief-stricken,” Borrello’s letter stated.
Because Kindt was 15 at the time of the killing, he was spared a life term on his plea to second-degree murder and sentenced to nine years to life in prison, the maximum sentence available for a juvenile at the time.
The attack, combined with Kindt’s troubled past and lack of remorse for the killing, prompted the sentencing judge to declare he hoped Kindt would never be released from prison.
“The parole board’s decision is reckless and an insult to Ms. Brown’s family and crime victims everywhere,” Borrello said.
Widespread public discontent with the law that prevented Kindt from being charged as an adult prompted former state Sen. Catharine Young of Olean to sponsor and help pass Penny’s Law in 2003, a statute that raises the sentence for 14- and 15-year-olds convicted of second-degree murder.
Borrello stressed the harm of the parole board’s latest decision and urged it and state leaders to show more concern for victims and public safety.
Borrello said he’d written to the New York State Parole Board and requested that they reverse this decision “in the name of justice and the safety of the community.” He said Brown’s family has “suffered more than imaginable” and deserves better than living with the knowledge that Kindt will be a free man.
“He should never walk free again,” the senator added. “New York state needs to start putting the rights of crime victims and their families over those of criminals, particularly brutal killers like Edward Kindt.”
Kindt is 39 years old, the same age as Brown when she was murdered. He was incarcerated at the New York State Correctional Facility at Elmira.
It was unclear where Kindt would go after his release Wednesday as scheduled, or what restrictions he will face on parole.