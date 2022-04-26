Assemblyman Joseph Giglio joined his Republican colleagues Tuesday in speaking out following the decision by Assembly Democrats to block a number of bills in committee related to the restoration of judicial discretion, bolstering of public safety and support for veterans and emergency first responders.
Giglio, R-Gowanda, has long been a critic of the state’s bail reform policy and has made it a priority to bring attention to the state’s rise in crime since the law was passed in 2019. Among the legislation blocked by Democrats in committee are bills that would restore judicial discretion and establish penalties for heinous acts, such as shooting a gun into a crowd.
“These bills reflect the desire of working people in this state to be able to feel safe in their own neighborhoods,” Giglio said. “The restoration of judicial discretion is important, as public safety has constantly led as a top issue for constituents. I am baffled that our Democratic colleagues came to the conclusion that these bills weren’t worthy to debate.”
The bills Assembly Republicans want considered by the full Assembly include:
• Bail for Gun Crimes: Removing all gun crimes from the no-bail list of offenses Democrats established in 2019.
• Shooting Into Crowds: Making it a class B violent felony to fire into a crowded space with the intent to harm.
• Additional Five Years for Possession: Providing for an additional five-year term of imprisonment for committing a felony while possessing a loaded firearm.
• Paula’s Law: Preventing the parole of anyone who sexually assaults and murders a child under the age of eighteen.
• Shooting at a Public Safety Officer: Making it a Class B felony to shoot a gun at a peace officer, police officer, corrections officer, firefighter or emergency medical services professional.
• Hate Crimes Against Law Enforcement: Designating offenses against law enforcement, whether actual law enforcement officers or those perceived as law enforcement officers, as hate crimes, thereby increasing the penalty for the offense (also includes EMS and firefighters).