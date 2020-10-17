SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kevin Dusenbury’s Gift of Memory Program, which benefits Potter County’s Christmas House, is marking its 20th year.
Through Dusenbury’s business, the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse, local residents can contribute presents in memory of their deceased loved ones to the organization, which distributes gifts to nearly 1,200 Potter County children and elderly during the holidays.
In the past 19 years, gifts too numerous to count were collected at the funeral home and presented to the Christmas House for distribution to needy families.
Those who wish to make donations of new, unwrapped toys or gifts can call Dusenbury at (814) 697-6570.
This year, due to COVID-19, Christmas House organizers ask that the program starts early to allow for time to distribute to recipients as early as possible. Therefore donations will be collected until Nov. 16.