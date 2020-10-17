Gift of Memory program

Patty and Kevin Dusenbury of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, and their dogs Charlie and Cooper, are shown with toys they and two other families purchased in memory of loved ones for donation to the.Gift of Memory Program.

 Photo provided

SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kevin Dusenbury’s Gift of Memory Program, which benefits Potter County’s Christmas House, is marking its 20th year.

Through Dusenbury’s business, the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse, local residents can contribute presents in memory of their deceased loved ones to the organization, which distributes gifts to nearly 1,200 Potter County children and elderly during the holidays.

In the past 19 years, gifts too numerous to count were collected at the funeral home and presented to the Christmas House for distribution to needy families.

Those who wish to make donations of new, unwrapped toys or gifts can call Dusenbury at (814) 697-6570.

This year, due to COVID-19, Christmas House organizers ask that the program starts early to allow for time to distribute to recipients as early as possible. Therefore donations will be collected until Nov. 16.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...