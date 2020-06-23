OLEAN — Olean area residents who want to help revive Olean’s economy as it slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic need look no further than the purchase of gift certificates.
Purchasing a gift certificate will not only make someone else or yourself happy, it will also help an area business at the same time, said Jim Panebianco, executive director of the Olean Business Development Center.
“There’s no doubt businesses, such as restaurants and small retail shops, have been hurt by the effects of the pandemic,” Panebianco said. “By purchasing gift certificates from these area businesses, you’re accomplishing a couple of important things: first, you’re giving that restaurant or business an infusion of cash, which will be very helpful, particularly for those most affected by the pandemic; and secondly, you’re helping to create traffic for those businesses when the gift certificate recipients — perhaps including you — visit to redeem those gifts.”
Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, encourages area residents to purchase gift certificates to help local businesses.
“Gift certificates are important to our economy, and they are always appreciated by those who receive them,” she said. “The next few months will be crucial to our area businesses, such as restaurants, as they all cope with the fiscal losses they sustained during the quarantine and seek to rebuild their clientele and traffic.”
While the Chamber sells gift certificates that are welcome at more than 200 area businesses, Yanetsko urges individuals to go to specific businesses to make those purchases in person.
“Of course, if you’re not sure as to which gift certificates to buy, you can always come to the Chamber and buy our certificate,” Yanetsko added. “But I think it’s more important right now for people to re-enter local businesses and reacquaint themselves with those businesses.”