Giannicchi sworn in as assistant superintendent of Salamanca schools

SALAMANCA — Tiffany Giannicchi was sworn in as the new assistant superintendent for academic services in the Salamanca City Central School District Tuesday.
Giannicchi, who was appointed the assistant superintendent position Aug. 30 by the Board of Education, comes to the district from Pioneer Central School District where she served as an elementary principal for 10 years.
Giannicchi said the main thing about the Salamanca school district that attracted her to the position was the people.
“They were very warm and welcoming,” she said. “Very friendly and a helping mentality.”
Prior to her work in Pioneer, Giannicchi was a staff development specialist and curriculum coordinator for Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES. “And prior to that I was a teacher for 10 years,” she said.
Giannicchi fills the position previously held by Dr. Mark Beehler, who served as assistant superintendent for seven years before his appointment to district superintendent.
“I was very confident in the decision our district made, and that has been reinforced by the countless congratulatory remarks that the district has received both in person and via Facebook on our outstanding choice,” Beehler said. “At this critical time in our education system, her presence and leadership will definitely help our students get smarter.”
Giannicchi said she’s looking forward to building relationships with the people she met throughout the interview process.
“It validated that this is a very supporting community,” she said. “As far as academically, I’m looking forward to working with all the stakeholders involved like the principals, directors, instructional coaches, and really making Salamanca the best school in Western New York.”
Giannicchi’s first official day on the job was Monday. The school board also approved her contract, which goes through June 2025, with a prorated salary of $140,000.
Giannicchi and her husband, Tony, superintendent of the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, live in Allegany and have three daughters.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Beehler said the district experienced a variety of inappropriate and, in one case, illegal behaviors during the third week of school.
“Many school districts shy away from discussing these concerns in public,” he said. “But pretending our schools are immune from inappropriate or violent behaviors will not improve our student wellbeing and impedes our ability to provide a safe learning environment.”
Last week, a female student sitting alone at the high school entrance — 15 feet from the front door — was confronted by seven other students about 30 minutes after the school day ended, Beehler said.
“Two of the seven brutally assaulted this student while the other five recorded the incident or encouraged the attack,” he said. “If this information disturbs you, it should.”
As a public school, Beehler said the district welcomes all students from all backgrounds. He said the community looks to the school to provide a wide range of services, and school officials proudly believe its their duty to serve as best they can.
“But it’s important to remember that our schools reflect our community, and as a community, we need to work together to support our youth,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we make excuses that condone bad behavior. That means the adults in the community, the school district and our community leaders support each other.”
Beehler said the district works hard to teach conflict resolution, to implement restorative practices and anti-bully programs, but “some behaviors apparently cannot be fixed with pro-active solutions.”
The district, high school administration and student government are reviewing the code of conduct to increase the consequences for such behavior, Beehler said. A public hearing is expected to be set for October to gather input from parents and guardians in the community.
“These behaviors have absolutely no place in our schools and will not be tolerated,” he added.