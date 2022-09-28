Giannicchi sworn in as assistant superintendent of Salamanca schools

Tiffany Giannicchi (right) is sworn in as the new assistant superintendent for academic services in the Salamanca City Central School District by Janet Koch, district clerk.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Tiffany Giannicchi was sworn in as the new assistant superintendent for academic services in the Salamanca City Central School District Tuesday.

Giannicchi, who was appointed the assistant superintendent position Aug. 30 by the Board of Education, comes to the district from Pioneer Central School District where she served as an elementary principal for 10 years.

