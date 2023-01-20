George Pancio – Olean school admin and beloved Santa – dies at 88

George Pancio, shown here in 2015, died Friday at 88. He dedicated much of his life to the Olean community, including several decades in the Olean City School District and portraying Santa Claus.

 Olean Times Herald photo

OLEAN — George Pancio, a retired school administrator, Santa Claus extraordinaire and figure in numerous community organizations, died Friday. He was 88.

Pancio’s death was announced by the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.

From left, Marcia Pancio, Donald Trump and George Pancio dressed as Santa Claus share a moment after then-candidate Trump’s Buffalo rally in April 2016.
George Pancio stands next to his car in 2008 with the license plate “OHS ONE,” a tribute to his alma mater and former employer.

