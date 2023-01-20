OLEAN — George Pancio, a retired school administrator, Santa Claus extraordinaire and figure in numerous community organizations, died Friday. He was 88.
Pancio’s death was announced by the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.
Pancio was born in 1934 in Olean, one in a family of five brothers and five sisters from parents of Austrian descent. After graduating from Olean High School in 1952, he earned his bachelor’s degree in education and master’s in school administration from the State University of New York at Brockport.
Pancio served as principal in several Olean schools and later was named assistant superintendent. He was active in the community, serving on several boards and with many youth-oriented activities, including Boy Scouts of America, YMCA, United Way, American Red Cross, Hospital Hall of Roses, Miss America Pageant, Soap Box Derby and the Jaycees, whose members recognized him as an outstanding educator.
The Exchange Club of Olean also recognized Pancio with the Golden Deeds Award, its highest honor.
While those accomplishments and many more are amazing in themselves, perhaps Pancio’s true calling was as Santa Claus, both as Olean’s own and for Macy’s on Thanksgiving Day in Midtown Manhattan.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello called Pancio an icon in the community, from his role as assistant superintendent to being a member of the city’s planning board to his years as Santa. Aiello said he was a member of the city police department when Pancio started Santa on the Roof.
“It’s been a lot of memorable things George has done for the community here, and he’s going to be missed,” the mayor told the Times Herald Friday. “Just a wonderful individual. I enjoyed being around George.”
Aiello said the first time he ran for public office was with Pancio in 2007, when both sought seats on the Cattaraugus County Legislature. The mayor said he would see Pancio around town over the years, the last time coming just one month ago during the revival of the Santa on the Roof event on Dec. 23 at the Main Street home of Dr. Steve Pancio, George Pancio's grandson.
“He was out there for a little while but I didn’t get a chance to talk to him,” Aiello said. “I have nothing but good things to say about George. He was such a wonderful individual.”
LIFE AND TIMES AS SANTA
Pancio recalled the first time he ever appeared as Santa Claus in a 2015 interview with the Times Herald. Perhaps prophetically, as a 5-year-old on Dec. 12, 1939, he was Santa in the annual Christmas pageant at School No. 8, later Ivers J. Norton Elementary School.
Pancio began portraying Santa in the late 1950s and was a protégé of Charles W. Howard in the 1960s. He assumed the role of Santa in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1966.
For 11 years, Pancio represented Macy’s as its official spokes-Santa. He also appeared on television programs such as “Good Morning America,” “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and Gene Rayburn’s “Hell of a Town.”
In 1969, Pancio was featured in New York Magazine because of his experiences as Santa. He also was invited to New York City by the public relations department of Trans World Airlines to, as Santa, welcome the world’s first jumbo jet to John F. Kennedy Airport and welcome aboard the president of TWA and his board of directors.
Pancio was also the final Santa to visit Virginia O’Hanlon Douglas, of the famous, “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” newspaper editorial, not long before she passed away.
“From what I remember, she was dying in the hospital and they wanted her to have one last visit from Santa Claus,” Pancio told the Times Herald. “Macy’s flew me down there to see her. They drove me in a limo to get to the hospital.”
When he was not representing Macy’s, Pancio would be the man in red for Olean’s Santa Claus Lane parade and numerous other events.
From the 1970s until 1996, Pancio and his wife, Marcia, spent many winter nights on the roof of their Main Street home as Mr. and Mrs. Claus with a sleigh and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer each winter to the joy of families of the community.
In 2016, as Santa Claus, he was photographed with then-Republican candidate Donald Trump during a Buffalo rally in April.
With all of Pancio’s years as Santa, he shared just what it is that makes a good Santa Claus — the boots, white gloves and long, white beard. Yet, playing a good Santa is about more than just the look, he said. It’s also about helping parents. He never promised a child a gift that may be too expensive for mom and dad to afford, and always made sure to tell the child to behave.
‘OHS ONE’ FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS
Pancio had his first experience with the Olean City School District as a student, entering as a kindergartener in 1939. He would return 26 years later to become principal of School One, which is now a church at the corner of Sixth and Sullivan streets.
“I started as an elementary principal in 1965,” he told the Times Herald in 2008. “In that era, we (principals) always used to have two schools. I was also principal of School Nine, which was in Seneca Heights.” The site of School Nine is now Magnano Park on York Street.
After working as a principal, Pancio moved to the district's central office where he wrote grants for eight years.
It was in 1974, working as director of special projects for the district, that Pancio was inside the high school when 17-year-old Anthony F. Barbaro, shooting from an upper-floor window at the school, killed three people with a rifle on Dec. 30 of that year.
Pancio, working on the first floor with other school personnel, went upstairs to investigate after smelling smoke from a fire started by Barbaro after killing school janitor Earl Metcalf in a third-floor hallway.
In an interview, Pancio recalled seeing the hallway full of smoke, Metcalf’s body on the floor, rifle shells and the glass shards of broken light bulbs littered over the corridor and surmised that the killer might still be in the building. So he returned to the first-floor office and telephoned the fire and police departments.
Pancio and the others in the school remained in two first-floor offices as the shooter began firing from classroom windows upstairs and authorities began arriving and encircling the school building.
A few years later, Pancio became assistant superintendent of the district. “I guess probably about 20 years I spent as assistant superintendent,” he said.
Even following retirement in the 1990s, Pancio’s enthusiasm for the school district never wavered.
“When I came off, I really missed what I was doing,” he said. “But I felt if I was to go on the board, it would look like I was still trying to run the district.”
Marcia Pancio ended up running instead, and after an initial loss in her bid for school board, was elected as a member a few years later. After a small gap following her term, Pancio couldn't resist any longer and decided to run for the board in 2003. He served one five-year term, which officially ended July 1, 2008.
Pancio is a member of Olean High School’s Wall of Fame, Class of 2005. He not only wore his passion for the district on his sleeve, but on his car. His license plate for decades read “OHS ONE” in honor of his alma mater and former employer.
“But I guess my OHS ONE days are over,” he joked in 2008. Pancio would run for school board again in 2015, losing to incumbent Mike Martello.
A full obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Times Herald. Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of Friday evening.