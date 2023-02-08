George and Marcia Pancio Scholarship fund established

George and Marcia Pancio

 Provided

OLEAN — George Pancio is maybe most remembered for his famous portrayals of Santa Claus both locally and nationally, but outside of the red suit, he dedicated himself wholly to Olean schools and the community.

Pancio, born and raised in Olean and a 1952 graduate of Olean High School, served as principal in several Olean schools and served many years as assistant superintendent. He was inducted into the Olean High School Wall of Fame in 2005.

 

