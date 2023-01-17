OLEAN — The Genesis House Gala, a major fundraiser for the homeless shelter in Olean, will once again be a virtual event this February.
Officials with the organization hope to continue the annual tradition, virtual this year again due to the ongoing pandemic, by hosting the For the Love of All Virtual Gala 2023 on Feb. 16.
Tickets, which are $55 each for adult dinners and $15 for children’s dinners, will give participants the option to pick up a dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Old Library Restaurant, Brothers’ Bistro or Century Manor. Meal pickups at the restaurants are split into 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. blocks.
Additional raffle tickets for the raffle are $5 each or five for $20 per item.
Signups for the gala can be done on the Genesis House website, www.genesishouseofolean.org — look for “Click Here For Genesis House Gala 2023” link on the home page. Deadline for orders is Feb. 8.
Like last year, gala participants can also buy a meal for any of the Genesis House residents (there are 17 currently). Also, people can bid on the items online at the same page where they can order dinners. The auction drawing itself will be held live on Facebook on Feb. 16.
Several of the items to be raffled off during the event include: $300 in lottery tickets, Taste of the Town restaurant gift certificates, a landscape package gift certificate, Cutco gift box, butcher shop gift card, rounds of golf gift certificate, wine and more.
A highlight of the event will be the virtual honoring of the winner of the Marion B. Scott Award, presented to outstanding volunteers at Genesis House. The winner will be announced the day of the gala.
The annual event is important for the Genesis House because it helps raise much of the funding needed to continue the everyday operations, organizers said. Grants they receive help support the residents who come to the shelter, but the gala’s funds help with utilities, office supplies, bills and payroll for staff.