Genesis House taking geranium sale orders for 25th year

OLEAN — Twenty-five years ago, a small group of volunteers began selling a few hundred flowers out of the back of a truck to help benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter.
Since then, area residents have been sprucing up their homes and gardens annually with tens of thousands of flowers sold as a way to help the hundreds of people in need of a place to stay.
The Genesis House’s annual geranium sale is underway now through May 9.
Organizers will again conduct this year’s event at Forness Park after a successful move there in 2022. Pick-ups and deliveries will be Thursday, May 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
This year’s sale is being held in memory of Liz Williams who, with Marcia Storch, designed this fundraiser nearly three decades ago. Event chair Pat O’Malley said Williams was an advocate for the homeless and a huge supporter of the work Genesis House does to help those in need.
“She consistently volunteered at the house to support the needs of the shelter,” O’Malley said of Williams. “She aided in finding volunteers to help with fundraisers, donations of supplies for residents and advocating for the need to help give residents a second chance to become independent.”
The fundraiser saw about 3,700 plants last year, O’Malley said, but they were unable to achieve their fundraising goal due to unexpected cost increases for the wholesaler. Their overall goal is $20,000.
“Last year we were unable to get close to that amount,” she said. “Hopefully this year we will not have any unexpected costs.”
New this year, only multicolored hanging baskets will be available for purchase, not individual colors. These baskets are less maintenance and do not need as much care.
The colorful, vibrant geraniums in red, white, pink, coral and fuchsia are on 4 ½ inch pot for $7 each. Hanging baskets with a variety of flowers in several complementary colors are $30 per basket. Help cover the Genesis House’s fees with $3 donations.
Longtime flower supplier, Brigottas in Jamestown, has decided to semi-retire but found Genesis House volunteers two new suppliers – one will deliver geraniums and another will do the hanging baskets.
While they could always use volunteers to help sell flowers, O’Malley said help is especially needed on May 18 when the flowers are in.
“On delivery day, volunteers help unload trucks, sort flowers and deliver to several businesses that are listed on the drop-down for the order form,” she said. “Volunteers also help load flowers in the cars of those who come for their pick-up of flowers.”
During the pick-up of plants, customers should enter at the location at Good Times’ Leisure Lane and exit at the other end of the park on Rowland Avenue at the traffic light.
Aside from the geranium sale being a huge fundraiser to support the Genesis House, O’Malley said it’s an opportunity for the community to beautify their homes as flowers can create a sense of joy and happiness for the surroundings.
“Spring also reminds us of a chance for new growth and re-energizes us to have optimism,” she added. “So in reality, the sale symbolizes the mission of the Genesis House.”
To order flowers, visit genesishouseofolean.org. For more information, call (716) 373-3354.