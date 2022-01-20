OLEAN — The Genesis House of Olean is pleased to announce James Swatt as its new program manager.
Swatt brings a long history of experience working on behalf of the people of the Southern Tier, the organization’s board said in a press release.
“Through a variety of service agencies, he has positively impacted our community and is now committed to leading the Genesis House into a new era,” officials said.
Swatt was able to join the organization’s Strategic Planning Committee as it updated its Values/Mission/Vision statements and has already taken measurable and meaningful steps to support all three.
Officials said Swatt has contributing to the creation of a culture that values dignity, understanding and well-being while endeavoring to nurture a sense of home and belonging that fosters individuals embracing their full potential.
Since being appointed to his position, Swatt has already submitted the Genesis House’s budget to the state on time, facilitated the installation of a security system and actively moved the organization toward state certification, officials said.
“The Genesis House board is excited to partner with Jim and the greater Olean community as we, together, provide secure, temporary housing and supportive services as homeless adults and families transition to more stable housing,” the board said.