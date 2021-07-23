BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School has raised more than $20,000 from area businesses and organizations to provide a Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinic in the fall.
The RAM clinic will deliver free, quality services to underserved and uninsured individuals who do not have access to or cannot afford a doctor.
The Health Foundation for Western & Central New York provided the lead donation of $10,000 toward the clinic. Other major gifts supporting the clinic include $5,000 from Jones Memorial Hospital, $2,500 from Mobile Primary Care and $1,500 from the Allegany County Area Foundation.
Other organizations providing support include Alfred State College, Allegany Insurance Group, Angelica Lions Club, Angelica Spring Company, L.C. Whitford, Medical Transport Service, Otis Eastern and the Hornell Wegmans.
Anne Campbell, Genesee Valley's wellness director and site coordinator for the clinic, took the lead on securing donations.
“This past year has been exceedingly difficult for many of our local businesses, which weighed on our minds when we asked for their financial support,” Campbell said. “The community has graciously embraced the need for this clinic by sponsoring and giving what they can. In addition to monetary donations, community members are giving of their time by signing up as volunteers. We could not host this clinic without our community’s support.”
The funds raised will be used to feed 225 daily volunteers, provide housing for RAM staff, fund clinic security, lab processing, table and chair rentals, provider malpractice insurance and biohazard waste removal.
At the RAM clinic, patients can receive dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and X-rays. Patients can also receive vision services such as eye exams, glaucoma testing and eyeglass prescriptions.
They can also pick out frames to have their eyeglasses made on-site in a mobile vision lab. Patients will have access to a variety of medical services, including women’s health and mental health counseling.
The clinic will be first-come, first-served and is projected to deliver care to 400-500 patients over the course of the weekend on Oct. 9-10. No insurance or financial information is required.
Licensed medical professionals will provide care and services for area residents who attend the clinic. Volunteers are still needed, especially dentists, dental hygienists, ophthalmologists, optometrists and general volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can visit http://volunteer.ramusa.org to register.
Local organizations are needed to help provide food for staff and patients. All inquiries about the clinic can be directed to Campbell at (585) 268-7933 or acampbell@genvalley.org.