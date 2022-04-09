Genesee Valley names valedictorian, salutatorian for 2022

BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School has announced Kimberly Butler as this year’s valedictorian of the Class of 2022, while Nathan Slawson is named salutatorian.
Kimberly Butler, daughter of Margaret Ames and Floyd France, has been named valedictorian with a cumulative grade point average of 97.39.
Kimberly works part-time at Giant Food Mart in Cuba and has volunteered at Wellspring Ministries all four years of high school. She has also been involved in National Honor Society.
Kimberly plans to attend the University at Buffalo with a major in business administration with finance.
Nathan Slawson, son of Donna and Jeremy Slawson, has been named the salutatorian of the with a cumulative grade of 93.99.
Nathan has served as president of the Drama Club, National Honor Society, band, Student Government and Art Club for one year, Youth and Government for two and Class Government, for all four high school years.
Has been a member of the Odyssey of the Mind Club, the Morning Announcements, LOTE and Varsity baseball.
Nathan’s musical involvement includes choir, band, jazz band and marching band as drum major. He has also starred as lead roles in “Newsies” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
He plans on working at the school for the Fun in the Jungle Program this summer before going to college.
Nathan plans to attend Mansfield University in Pennsylvania in their Honors Program majoring in political science.