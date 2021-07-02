BELMONT — Seven public meetings have been scheduled for the Southern Genesee River Local Waterfront Revitalization Program in July, organizers said.
The LWRP is a locally prepared, comprehensive land and water use plan for a community’s natural, public and working waterfront. The village of Wellsville has received funding from the New York State Department of State to complete the plan with the 10 participating waterfront communities, which include: the towns of Hume, Caneadea, Belfast, Angelica, Amity, Scio, Wellsville, and Willing; and the Villages of Belmont and Wellsville.
These meetings will give the public the opportunity to learn about the status of the planning process and to give input on the future of the waterfront communities.
July 13
- 4-5:30 p.m., Willing Town Offices, 1431 S. Hill Road
- 6:30-8 p.m., Wellsville High School, 126 W. State St.
July 14
- 4-5:30 p.m., Scio Community Center, 4355 County Road 10
- 6:30-8 p.m., Genesee Valley Central School, 1 Jaguar Drive, Belmont
July 20
- 4-5:30 p.m., Angelica Grange Hall, 49 Park Circle
- 6:30-8 p.m., Belfast Bingo Hall
July 21
- 4-5:30 p.m., Park Pavilion, 24 S. Genesee St., Fillmore
The LWRP will help Genesee River communities plan to preserve natural resources, foster private investment and position them to become a premier attraction. More specifically, the LWRP will help the communities address critical issues such as flood control and prevention, erosion mitigation, economic revitalization and tourism, natural resource and habitat protection, public access to the waterfront, recreational trails and agricultural preservation. Adoption of an approved LWRP positions these communities for funding from New York state to implement projects developed during the LWRP process.
During the LWRP Road Show meetings, attendees will be given the opportunity to review the waterfront plan boundary and to learn more about the program and its potential to spur economic development and tourism while protecting the area’s natural resources. The participants will also be asked how they think their waterfront should be improved.
A project website is also available at http://ingallsplanning.mysocialpinpoint.com/southern-genesee-river-lwrp. The project website includes details about the LWRP process, important dates, and a collaborative map where visitors can provide feedback on issues, opportunities, and assets within the approximate project boundary.
Development of the draft LWRP is being guided by a Project Advisory Committee (PAC). The PAC consists of representatives of the communities, Allegany County, Jones Memorial Hospital, Genesee River Wilds, and other local stakeholders. Funding for the LWRP development is provided by the NYS Department of State under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund.