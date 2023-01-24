Meter donations

Allegany County Cancer Services founder Lori Ballengee receives a check from Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler for donations deposited in parking meters during the holiday season.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILE — Lori Ballengee, founder of Allegany County Cancer Services, was “floored” when the Wellsville Village Board handed her a check for $1,500 Monday evening.

“The generosity of people is amazing to me,” Ballengee said while waiting for the board meeting to begin. She’d recently learned that Allegany County Cancer Services would be receiving a donation at Monday’s board meeting, which she was asked to attend.

