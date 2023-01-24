WELLSVILE — Lori Ballengee, founder of Allegany County Cancer Services, was “floored” when the Wellsville Village Board handed her a check for $1,500 Monday evening.
“The generosity of people is amazing to me,” Ballengee said while waiting for the board meeting to begin. She’d recently learned that Allegany County Cancer Services would be receiving a donation at Monday’s board meeting, which she was asked to attend.
Before handing over the check, Mayor Randy Shayler explained that the funds come from the people.
“Each year during the holiday season we put notice on the parking meters that parking is free, but a donation for charity would be appreciated,” he said.
More than $1,400 in coins were pushed through the slots in the parking meters and Shayler said the village board rounded the donation up to $1,500. The funds will go to provide $600 gas cards to Allegany County people who need to travel for cancer treatment and don’t have the funds.
Allegany County Cancer Services was founded in 2006 when Ballengee, who was undergoing cancer treatment at Roswell Park Hospital in Buffalo, witnessed people who were stressed and unable to afford traveling for cancer treatment.
“People shouldn’t have to be worried about how they are going to get to treatment when they are already dealing with cancer,” she has often said, adding that it was then she decided that something had to be done to help people. A few months after she completed treatment she organized Allegany County Cancer Services.
At Monday’s meeting she told the board, “We started out providing several services, but we soon learned that 89% of people who asked for help wanted gas cards.” Now the group deals almost singularly with providing gas cards. They started with gas cards worth $200 which increased in increments until this year when people have received cards valued at $600.
She said that while COVID-19 prohibited people traveling for treatment appointments, the number of people served is almost back to normal. “I’ve had five applications in the last three days, That’s three grand in donations,” she noted.
Since ACCS was organized 17 years ago, 837 people have been served and “just shy” of $390,000 has been distributed.
Almost every penny donated to the ACCS goes to help people. Costs are kept to a minimum with no paid staff nor cost of rent or utilities. Ballengee and volunteers work from her home and coordinate activities via email, there is minimal cost for office supplies, she explained.
Ballengee said that in addition to the village board donation she is thankful to other doners including the Wellsville Lions Club which is used to host ACCS fundraisers and the Wellsville Moose Club which has pledged to make monthly donations of $500 to ACCS for the next year.
Allegany County is the best place to live,” Ballengee declared, “because the people here are so generous.”
She also told the board that there are two upcoming fundraisers for ACCS and offered to sell the members tickets. The first is a pickup Valentine's Day lasagna dinner organized by the American Legion Auxiliary and slated for 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Legion. Tickets are presale only and sales will end Feb. 9. Tickets are $12 and available at the post or from Auxiliary or ACCS members.
The second fundraiser is June 3, when ACCS will hold its $750 Club raffle. More will be announced about this event.
“I’m thankful for all the groups and individuals who raise funds for us, Ballengee said that in addition to the support from the Legion and Moose Club, ACCS receives funding annually from the Andover Haunted House Committee and from memorial golf and softball tournaments.
She left the board members and those present in the audience with a plea, not for more money, but for their own health.
“Please, please get screened," she said. "Get your mammograms and your prostrate screenings because today cancer isn’t what it was 30 years ago. Today most cancers can be treated successfully if they are caught in time.”