OLEAN — The Olean Public Library has resources that can help with genealogy research. If you are new to genealogy, search the library catalog or browse our selection of beginner genealogy books in the 929-nonfiction section of the library.
Ask family members what they remember about your family history. Your parents or grandparents’ names, where they lived, and dates of birth and death will give you enough information to begin tracing your ancestors. Vital records, census records, city directories, obituaries, immigration records and newspapers are just some of the sources that can help fill in your family tree.
The Library has many of these resources available. The library’s collection includes books, newspapers, city directories, local history files, Olean High School yearbooks, census records, and access to Ancestry Library Edition. In addition to providing information about your ancestors, these resources can help you trace the history of your home and learn about businesses and organizations that once existed in Olean.
Searching census records and city directories is a good starting point for your genealogical research. You can follow your family through time and narrow down dates, places of residence, and names of family members.
• Federal census records. Federal population censuses are taken every 10 years since 1790, and all records survive except 1890. Census records are released every 72 years, with the 1950 census being the latest available. At the library, federal census records for local counties are available on microfilm for the years 1810-1930 and on Ancestry Library Edition for the years 1790-1950.
Federal census records are a primary source of residential information, and can also provide other information including names and ages of household members, occupations and places of birth.
• State census records. New York state collected its own census information about every ten years from 1825 to 1925. NYS census records can help fill in the gaps between federal censuses. At the library, they are available on microfilm and Ancestry Library Edition.
• City directories. Directories for the City of Olean were published every 1-2 years since 1882 and are still available today. At the library, Olean city directories are available in book format (1882-present), microfilm (1904-1934), and online (1882-1915) at www.nyheritage.org.
City directories list names, addresses, phone numbers and sometimes occupations and names of family members. They are also a very helpful source to see who lived in your home before you.
Once you’ve gathered basic information about your ancestors, you can find more detailed information in newspapers and other records. The library’s collection focuses on the Olean area, but other resources, such as Ancestry Library Edition, are helpful for searching for ancestors who lived outside the area.
• Newspapers. Olean had several newspapers during its history, including the Olean Journal, Olean Democrat and Olean Times and Olean Herald, which were merged into the Olean Times Herald.
The Library has copies of surviving Olean newspapers available in microfilm format, including the Olean Journal (1852-1856), Olean Democrat (1880-1909), Olean Times (1860-1861 and 1884-1931), Olean Herald (1881-1925 and 1929-1931) and the Olean Times Herald from 1932 to present day. Some of the older newspapers (1881-1909) have been digitized and made available free online on the NYS Historical Newspapers website at nyshistoricnewspapers.org.
Newspapers are a great source for obituaries, as well as articles about your ancestors. They can also give you a sense of what was going on in the world in which your ancestors lived.
• Ancestry Library Edition. This online collection has billions of records including census data, vital records, directories, military records, immigration records and much more.
There is no remote access to Ancestry Library Edition, but you can search it from any library computer or device connected to the library’s wireless network.
Ancestry Library Edition has worldwide records that will help you trace your family further back, as well as to other areas of the world. You may even find photographs of your ancestors!
Though you can’t create a family tree in Ancestry Library Edition, you can view family trees that were created by personal subscribers to Ancestry.com. Family trees can be helpful and give you additional information and clues to follow up on, but may also contain errors, so verify everything you find with other sources.
Be sure to cite each source of information and keep your records organized. Avoid pitfalls, such as choosing the wrong person to add to your family tree! Check names and birth and death dates carefully.
The library occasionally offers workshops on using basic genealogy sources such as census records, newspapers and Ancestry Library Edition. Keep an eye on our website and monthly newsletter for future workshops!
Stop in and see what genealogy resources the Olean Public Library has to offer. You can also contact the Information desk at the library or see our webpage www.oleanlibrary.org/genealogy for more information.