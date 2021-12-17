OLEAN — The Olean City School District Board of Education appointed Dr. Karen Geelan as interim superintendent during a special meeting Friday afternoon.
Geelan, who is familiar with the area as a former superintendent of the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, will temporarily fill the position following the resignation of Rick Moore on Dec. 1 for retirement.
With unanimous board approval, Geelan will begin her duties Jan. 3. For the past 2 1/2 weeks, Aaron Wolfe, director of human resources, has held the position and will continue to do so for two more weeks.
Andrew Caya, school board president, welcomed Geelan to the district and said the board looks forward to working with her.
Caya said the search for an interim superintendent began when the board received word that Moore was retiring. He said the district has been working with Scott Payne, district superintendent and CEO of Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, during the search and interview process.
“We narrowed it down to three interviewees,” he said. “There were a lot of names thrown out there, but not a lot of people available.”
Caya noted Geelan’s experience as a superintendent and said the board members felt she would have the ability to help the district “move forward with some of the initiatives that we need done.”
Geelan served as Allegany-Limestone’s superintendent from 2011-17 before departing to take the superintendent position at Valhalla Union Free School District, a 1,400-student district in Westchester County.
In a December 2018 meeting, the Valhalla Board of Education voted to suspend Geelan. The board’s agenda from that meeting stated Geelan would be suspended “with full pay and benefits effective this date and during the pendency of a hearing upon charges as presented to the Board.”
Geelan later resigned from Valhalla in May 2019 as part of an agreement with the school district. An email sent to district families said Geelan and the board “reached an agreement resolving her employment relationship with the District.”
Caya declined to comment on Geelan’s history at previous districts.
Rachael Schreiber, president of the Olean Teachers Association, said the union is concerned about the circumstances regarding Geelan’s former employment.
“We will continue to advocate for our members, protect their rights and hold our administrators accountable for providing the best possible educational environment for our students,” Schreiber said.
In September 2019, Geelan was appointed interim superintendent of the Greater Johnstown School District, a 1,600-student district in Fulton County, and retired from that position in September 2020.
Meanwhile, Caya said the process to find a new permanent superintendent is already underway.
“We’ve already begun discussions to identify who we’re going to have lead us in that search,” he added.
ALSO AT Friday’s meeting, the Board of Education approved the agreement between the Olean Teachers Association and the district, which runs through June 30, 2025.
The proposed contract for the teachers was the first substantive compromise reached between the district and the union in nearly 18 months of bargaining since the previous contract’s expiration in June 2020.
“We are really excited to have that behind us, and we look forward to moving forward,” Caya said.
“We’re happy that that’s been handled, and we’re glad we were able to reach an agreement,” added board member Mary Hirch-Schena.
“It’s been a long two years to get to here,” Schreiber said. “We’re happy to have a fair contract settled, and we appreciate the board’s efforts these last two months.”