OLEAN — Over the past couple of summers, residents from the area have raised and enjoyed their own fresh produce thanks to the South Olean Community Garden at the corner of West Greene and South 3rd streets.
When they return this year, they’ll see the garden has been expanded and can accept more gardeners through the creation of additional plots and raised beds.
Christopher Stanley, who created the garden in 2018 with funding from the Rural Revitalization Corporation (RRC), said plots are now available for community residents to rent. In addition, volunteers are needed for a workday session that will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20.
Stanley shared information on the formation of the garden and support provided.
“The first year, we had a big community effort,” he recalled. “Fifty people turned out to help us put in the garden. We put in 19 four feet by 12 feet plots. The first year we had 14 of them” provided to gardeners for free.
“Last year, we expanded to 25 plots and we had them all rented,” he continued. “They were (and are) $20 for a 4 feet by 12 feet plot and that includes the use of the tools and water” as well as plants and seeds to place in the rich, organic soil.
“There’s everything you need to grow things there,” he added. “It’s particularly targeted at the South Olean area for low income people, but it’s open to everybody.”
He said the project will add six more plots on the property, as well as six smaller raised plots measuring 4 feet by 6 feet that can be used by the elderly or those with disabilities. Stanley said Stayer’s Greenhouse in Allegany has been helpful with the endeavor by providing a number of free plants for the project. A grant received by RRC has made it possible for project leaders to add more soil or manure to all the existing beds. There will also be hand sanitizers available along with individual sets of hand tools for each of the gardens to use by themselves to guard against the spread of Covid-19.
“We’re also going to buy a small rototiller that can be used for doing the gardening and we’re going to be adding some low tunnel frames so we can start seeds earlier and continue on later during the season,” he added.
April Ramadhan, executive director of RRC, said last year the garden had a waiting list because all the garden plots were taken.
“That’s very bittersweet,” she remarked. “We were happy that the garden had so much community support, but hated to turn away people. We also discussed ways to incorporate different styles of raised beds, because we wanted beds to accommodate every member of the community, such as taller beds for senior citizens or pregnant women, so they don’t have to bend over.”
As a result, the corporation worked hard during the winter to find ways to fund expansion at the garden. She noted RRC is a member of the New York State Rural Housing Coalition, which has a mission of strengthening and revitalizing rural New York by assisting housing and community development providers.
“This project continues to be important to RRC because we see the benefits throughout the community,” Ramadhan added. “We’ve seen experienced gardeners teach young adults how to garden. Relationships are built within the neighborhood, while people are gaining skills. We see children and families enjoying fresh produce, and we have the most dedicated volunteers.”
In providing more information on the June 20 workday session, Stanley said it is hosted by the Citizens Action Network and RRC and volunteers may help for any amount of time they wish. They are asked to bring their own masks and gloves, and social distancing will be followed as much as practical.
In addition to helping with the building and set-up of several new raised beds, volunteers will spread compost, plant herbs and flowers and generally prepare the garden for the current growing season. While there will be some tools at the site, extra shovels, hoes, rakes, trowels, garden carts and wheelbarrows are needed. Also needed is a table saw along with a couple of electric saws and drills.
Volunteers are asked to contact Stanley in advance at cstanley@sbu.edu or 372-4232 if they can bring the larger electrical items. While signing up for the workday isn’t mandatory, it is suggested and can be done on Facebook at Workday for South Olean Community Garden. Free lunch and water will be provided.