OLEAN — The popularity of the sport of disc golf continues to grow, especially over the summer months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to the efforts of a few local disc golf enthusiasts, the recently established Gargoyle Park Public Disc Golf Course Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will help bring the first public disc golf course to Cattaraugus County in the city of Olean.
Richard Longer, a packaging engineer at Zippo Manufacturing Co. of Bradford, Pa., and a disc golf enthusiast, is among those leading the efforts to bring disc golf to the area.
“As it gradually becomes clear that merely being outside anywhere is the safest environment, disc golf has been exploding with a host of other outdoor activities,” said Longer. “The Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club (where Longer is a member) has partnered with the city of Olean to introduce free, social-distance-friendly, year-round recreation, in the form of a disc golf course at Gargoyle Park, a beautiful 49-acre gem in the heart of Olean and Allegany. Larger cities would be envious to have such a facility.”
Longer, along with Kris Shewairy, the city of Olean Youth and Recreation Program coordinator, presented a plan to build a disc golf course in Gargoyle Park to the Olean City Council in November and immediately received the city’s blessing to pursue the project and begin fundraising.
Dennis Casey led the way with a gold sponsorship by Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home. “It’s a blast,” said Casey, who tried disc golf for the first time with his teenage son after his gym teacher introduced students this fall at Allegany-Limestone Middle High School.
“Who can play? The simple answer is everyone can. You will find men, women and kids of virtually all ages playing,” Longer said of the sport’s accessibility. “A disc golf course serves a broader portion of the community than narrower interest activities with higher costs and fitness level requirements. Bottom line: disc golf is fun for everyone regardless of age, gender or economic status.”