An executive-level administrator credited with working to expand programs and fundraising at Gannon University in Erie, Pa., has been named the 13th president of Alfred State College.
Dr. Steven A. Mauro, a Niagara Falls native, was appointed by the State University of New York Board of Trustees on the recommendation of SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley. Mauro will step into the post on March 28.
Mauro, vice president for strategy and campus operations at Gannon, had also served as dean of health professions and sciences, interim provost and vice president for academic administration at the university. During his time as a Gannon administrator he contributed to establishing additional campuses, launching independent online programming, improving retention, participating in fundraising, generating alternate revenue (including establishing a COVID-19 surveillance lab), engaging community and corporate partners and overseeing a multi-million-dollar construction portfolio.
Alfred State Council Chair Patricia K. Fogarty said the college’s community “couldn’t be happier” with Mauro’s selection. She said, starting before Dr. Skip Sullivan’s retirement as president in June, a search committee spent months evaluating candidates in a nationwide search.
“Getting to know Dr. Mauro from interviews and his visit to campus, I believe he is an innovator, educational entrepreneur, and able to lead many initiatives including academic programming, recruitment, retention, fundraising and so much more,” Fogarty said. “He combines these attributes with an overwhelming dedication to college students and their future.”
Mauro said higher education is at the forefront of ensuring success and opportunities essential to professional and personal development.
“It is therefore imperative that every person who wishes to seek out higher education can do so in a way that is equitable and encouraged,” he said. “This dedication to students and their education is precisely what I observed at Alfred State College.”
As a SUNY alum himself who believes in the promise of higher education, he said he looks forward to “continuing and advancing that momentum and working with Alfred State’s faculty, staff and students.”
He thanked the SUNY Board of Trustees, Stanley, the College Council of Alfred State “and all those involved in the search process across SUNY for this opportunity.”
Upon graduating valedictorian of his high school class, Mauro attended the University at Buffalo, graduating magna cum laude and earning a bachelor’s degree and eventually a doctorate in biology. He was also awarded a National Institutes of Health Ruth Kirchstein Postdoctoral Fellowship to further his education at Cornell University.
From 2005-13, Mauro was on the faculty at Mercyhurst University, also in Erie. His work on the abundance and distribution of viral, bacterial and chemical agents in recreational water has received national attention through peer-reviewed publications and press releases, including articles featured by the National Science Foundation, Homeland Security and National Geographic News.
An outdoor enthusiast, Mauro participates in endurance athletic events. His world travels have given him an appreciation for the value that affordable, accessible, high-quality education can bring, which has become his vocational calling.
Fogarty credited Dr. John Anderson, a former Alfred State president (2008-13) who served as officer in charge of the college after Sullivan’s retirement, for providing “a steady hand” in the transition to a new president.
Anderson called Mauro “an ideal choice” to lead Alfred State as evidenced by his accomplishments in academics and college-campus strategy and operations.
“Being from Western New York and a SUNY alumnus, he should feel right at home,” Anderson said. “With the governor leading an initiative to reinvent SUNY and highlighting the need for the state’s education system to provide more qualified and skilled workers, Alfred State College’s long-held position of career-ready graduates will serve us well into the future.”
Mauro is the second president of an area college to be named in the past year — Dr. Wayne D. Lewis Jr. stepped into the role as Houghton College president in 2021.
Searches for new presidents are ongoing at St. Bonaventure University and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa.