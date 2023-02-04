Gabby Kranock back home after being hospitalized by setback

CUBA — Gabby Kranock is back home in Cuba after being hospitalized again last month following a setback in her recovery from a horrific accident in September that killed one friend, injured another and left her paralyzed.
The 18-year-old Cuba-Rushford Central School senior was seriously injured on Sept. 3 when a pickup truck driven by a Little Genesee man charged with driving while intoxicated struck a parked car, sending it careening into another vehicle that struck the trio of friends talking in the front yard of a home in Portville.
The crash killed Kayden Belleisle, 19, of Olean, and injured Hailey Bello, 16, who attended Cuba-Rushford Central School with Gabby.
The driver of the pickup truck, Skyler J. Hess, 20, of Little Genesee, has pleaded not guilty in Cattaraugus County Court to a 10-count indictment that includes second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, two counts of second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.
Gabby’s parents, Denis and Lisa Kranock stayed with their daughter during the 3 ½ months she spent in Erie County Medical Center. She was discharged Dec. 19 and went home where she continued her rehabilitation.
Christie Reynolds, a family friend who has been keeping the Cuba community posted on Gabby’s condition, first publicized the GoFundMe page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-gabby-get-a-wheelchair-van. The GoFundMe page is still active.
When Gabby was discharged, she organized a Meal Train app where people could donate meals to the family.
The Kranocks received a wheelchair-accessible van Jan. 18. That night, Gabby had her first ride in it — back to the hospital to address painful kidney stones and a fever, Reynolds said. She had stents inserted to drain the kidneys, but one stone will require future surgery to remove.
The Kranocks brought Gabby home on Wednesday, Reynolds said. She has reactivated the Meal Train page “The Kranock Family.”
“They love the different foods they are able to have,” she said. “This way, they have a little bit of time to decompress — to take a breather.” So far, they have received a variety of homemade meals.
“The family is starting to get settled into a new routine and adjusting to this new unfamiliar life,” Reynolds said. “They are working out the kinks and are taking things day-to-day. Nurses, aides, physical therapists, occupational therapists and other medical personnel are in and out multiple times per week working with Gabby on her recovery. Trips out of town for doctor’s appointments become an all-consuming day. It can be very hectic at times for them.”
In a Facebook post, Reynolds thanked the community for their support. “Thank you so very much for continued generosity and support for this wonderful family. They appreciate all of it more than you will ever know.”
Reynolds, who organized a card writing campaign for Gabby while she was in the hospital, has started a new greeting card campaign with a twist to help pick her up, asking people to enclose in their cards “a photo of your furbaby or any animals you have pictures of.”
Gabby, she explained, “is a huge animal lover. Let’s help put that wonderful smile back on her beautiful face as she perseveres through this.”
Address the cards to Gabby Kranock, PO Box 241, Cuba, NY 14727.