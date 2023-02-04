Gabby Kranock back home after being hospitalized by setback

Gabby Kranock, paralyzed from a Sept. 3, 2022, accident in Portville, returned home to Cuba this week after suffering a setback in her recovery that required hospitalization. She’s shown with her father, Denis Kranock.

CUBA — Gabby Kranock is back home in Cuba after being hospitalized again last month following a setback in her recovery from a horrific accident in September that killed one friend, injured another and left her paralyzed.

The 18-year-old Cuba-Rushford Central School senior was seriously injured on Sept. 3 when a pickup truck driven by a Little Genesee man charged with driving while intoxicated struck a parked car, sending it careening into another vehicle that struck the trio of friends talking in the front yard of a home in Portville.

